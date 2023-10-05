Improv Playhouse to Present DRACULA: A LIVE RADIO PLAY This Month

Catch the show on Friday October 27th at 7:30pm and Saturday October 28th at 7:00pm & 8:30pm.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Improv Playhouse to Present DRACULA: A LIVE RADIO PLAY This Month

Bram Stoker'S DRACULA

Friday October 27th at 7:30pm

Saturday October 28th at 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Join Improv Playhouse as its radio players present the classic "Dracula." The cast includes SAG-AFTRA members David Brian Stuart as Van Helsing, and Mia Hirschel as Mina Harker. Daniel Plumhoff will portray Count Dracula. The cast is complete with Susan Kries, Jerry Hirschel, Ted Rafferty, Steven Plumhoff, and Dan Ness.

"I shut my eyes and was THERE. The live, re-enacted radio scripts that David (Stuart) directs are absolutely fabulous. I've been to many performances through the years, dramas and comedies, in the Fall and the holidays, and would put these Improv Playhouse productions up against the best in Chicago..."

"I saw Dracula last year and you guys gave me nightmares!"

Tickets can be purchased here: Click Here

ADULTS Advance: $20.00 (At Door: $22.50)

SENIOR Advance: $17.50 (At Door: $20.00)

STUDENTS Advance: $7.50 (At Door: $10.00)

Cash only at the door

BYOB ($5 Fee per person)




