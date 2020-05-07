IMAGINE U STORYTIME Continues With New Stories Announced Through June 7

Mo Willems beloved "Knuffle Bunny" and a story by movement artist and theatre professor Billy Siegenfeld are sure to bring audiences of all ages to their feet as the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts at Northwestern University "Imagine U Storytime" series continues.



"Imagine U Storytime" launched April 16 on the Wirtz Center YouTube channel. New videos, each lasting 15 minutes, are posted Sundays at 6 p.m., and remain posted for streaming.

According to Rives Collins, chair of theatre department at Northwestern's School of Communication, the series serves to provide engaging content for families during this time of social distancing, as well as highlight the talented students in the department's Theatre for Young Audiences training program.

"In the midst of the unknown, it is important to remember the power of the arts to connect us as a community," said Lynn Kelso, Imagine U founder and creative mentor. "We are very excited to give this gift to our families in these challenging times. We don't want to forget the children as creative artists. They are our most open and joyful audience."

The spring lineup of stories and storytellers includes:



Sunday, May 10, 6 p.m. CDT

"Knuffle Bunny," by Mo Willems, performed by Adam Brody ('22), Lucy Panush ('20) and Mia Nevarez ('20)



Sunday, May 17, 6 p.m. CDT

"At Home Adventure," with Claire Glubiak ('18), Noah LaPook ('18), Sam Linda ('20), Caroline Spikner ('18), Alex Quinones ('18), Rosie Jo Neddy ('17) and Alex Quinones ('18).



Sunday, May 24, 6 p.m. CDT

"Isn't This A Lovely Day?" performed by Northwestern theatre professor Billy Siegenfeld



Sunday, May 31, 6 p.m. CDT

"The Princess and the Mask," performed by Northwestern associate theatre professor Jessica Thebus



Sunday, June 7, 6 p.m. CDT

"A Frozen Dance Lesson," performed by Eugenie Morton ('20)



"Imagine U Storytime" is inspired by the popular Imagine U performance series geared toward families with young children. The frequently sold-out productions take well-known children's classics and adapt them for the stage. The program includes an opportunity to meet the cast, participate in workshops and receive a take-home program with activities related to the production themes.



The program is part of Wirtz Center's ongoing #sharethearts effort, as well as Northwestern Arts at Home, a digital roundup of high-quality music, art and theater offerings available for audiences to stream at home while Northwestern's arts venues remain closed.

The Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts annually mounts more than 40 productions in theatre, music theatre and dance. Undergraduate actors, managers and playwrights, alongside graduate actors, designers, directors and dramaturgs, collaborate on works both classic and contemporary for audiences of all ages. The Center adheres to and reflects the academic mission of the University, the curricular needs of the theatre and performance studies departments and the educational priorities of communication students. It exists in service to the campus and the greater community of the Metropolitan Chicago area.



The Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts is a member of the Northwestern Arts Circle, which brings together film, humanities, literary arts, music, theatre, dance and visual arts.





