Hit Production Of OBLITERATION Returns In April

Obliteration, LLC & The Revival Theater has announced a limited engagement of Obliteration, written by Andrew Hinderaker, directed by Jonathan Berry, featuring Michael Patrick Thornton and Cyd Blakewell. Obliteration runs April 10-May 4, 2025, at The Revival Theater, 906 S Wabash Ave in Chicago.

Obliteration is a fusion of stand-up comedy and theater that tells the story of two comedians, Neal (Thornton) and Lee (Blakewell), trying to make sense of a world that's falling apart, even as their own lives are hanging on by a thread.

Obliteration played last summer to sold out audiences and rave reviews as part of Steppenwolf's LookOut Festival and produced by The Gift Theatre in a production directed by Andrew Hinderaker.

“I've loved stand-up comedy my whole life. But I'd never attempted to write it—I'm a playwright, not a comedian. Then a few years ago, I stumbled upon this quote from the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge: ‘You get a lot for free from an audience if you can make them laugh.' Immediately an idea for a play unspooled in my mind: a fusion of stand-up and theater that would tell the story of two comedians, whose lives were hanging on by a thread,” comments Andrew Hinderaker.

Hinderaker continues, “I wrote the piece for two of my fellow ensemble members of Chicago's Gift Theatre: Michael Patrick Thornton, with whom I've collaborated for over a decade; and Cyd Blakewell, with whom I've been desperate to work for years. Our process was simple: I'd write some pages, hoping they would make Cyd and Mike laugh and/or cry. Then they'd read the pages and make me laugh and cry. Over a year, we built the ‘play' like this, gradually folding an audience into our process. And once we got people in the room, that's when we realized, holy shit, there's something here.”

“I've known all three of these artists for over 20 years and what I can say with certainty is that they are uncompromising in their pursuit of excellence in the art. It's a privilege to return to this production as director and, because we're in a very different moment, I'm sure the play and these actors will be in response to that. What hasn't changed, is our need for laughter, our need for connection, and I am thrilled to create the opportunity for a new audience to experience that,” comments Jonathan Berry.

The Revival Theatre's John Stoops comments, “The Revival is thrilled to host the incomparable Michael Patrick Thornton and Cyd Blakewell in Obliteration. We can't imagine a better way to celebrate our 10th year than to present this groundbreaking production that celebrates comedy and drama in equal measure.”

