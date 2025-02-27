Highland Park Players Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME In Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Highland Park Players will present The Hunchback of Notre Dame in CONCERT, running March 28th through March 30th at the McGrath Family Performing Arts Center, 3424 Illinois Road, Wilmette. Performances are March 28th and 29th at 7:30 pm and March 29th and 30th at 2:00 pm. A preview performance will be on March 27th.

“Returning to the Highland Park Players is truly an incredible experience,” says director and choreographer Connor Giles. “Bringing this story to life—featuring beloved songs from the Disney animated film alongside stunning compositions by two of the greatest musical storytellers, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz—is nothing short of a dream.”

The production stars Andres DeLeon (Quasimodo), Rachel Carreras (Esmerelda) Kent Joseph (Dom Claude Frollo), Joe Moerschel (Phoebus De Martin), and Aaron Mann (Clopin Trouillefou) with Matt Sergot (King Louis XI & Ensemble), Max Trotter (St. Aphrodisius & Ensemble), Vanessa Vuckovic (Madam & Ensemble), Jessica Fisher (Frederic Charlus & Ensemble), Michael Ermel (Official & Ensemble), Jeremy Treadwell (Father Dupin & Ensemble), Featured Ensemble includes Mike Idalski, Danielle Bahn, Bethany Brautigam, Jamie DePaolo, Christopher Finch, Megan Holloway, Raymond Mindas, Allison Mann, Peter Moeller, Tommy O'Brien, Becca Robertson, and Arlecia Stapleton.

The Choir features Rick Aiello, Robin Bennett, Amber Bond, Joseph Brenckle-Herron, Calvin Chervinko, Erika Cowhey, Christine Cummins, Brian Dahms, Karrie DeBlauw, Rick Doppelt, Jeff Grossman, Annabelle Hayes, Jadyn Hogue, Marian Kaderbak, Jack Keilman, James R.B. Kieliszewski, Michael Kirby, Alison McLaughlin, Megan McLaughlin, Christina Minetos, Brennan Monaghan, Ryan Owen, Shannon Paul, Andrew Principe, Jack Rough, Lily Shapkarov, Ashley Storinger, Jesse Thielsen, Donnie Williams, and Alexander Wisniewski.

The Production Team includes Scott A. Schwartz (Producer), Connor Giles (Director), T.J. Anderson (Vocal Director), Ken Preuss (Orchestra Director), Erin Versosky (Stage Manager/Assistant Director), Daniel Melendez (Sound Design), Alec Kinastowski (Lighting Design), Tristan Wold (Assistant Stage Manager), Sarah Tilford (Marketing and Social Media), and Jacob Cohen (PR).

"Presenting a musical experience that prioritizes the raw power of the music itself, free from embellishments is a real treat,” says Scott A. Schwartz, Producer. “We are excited to bring The Hunchback of Notre Dame as a staged concert to the stage as part of our salute to those who feel like the outsider. We'll continue those themes this summer with our production of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony winning show, RENT this July.”

To purchase tickets, please go to www.highlandparkplayers.org.

