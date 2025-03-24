Hell In A Handbag's SCARY TOWN World Premiere Begins In April At The Clutch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hell in a Handbag Productions will continue its 2024/25 Season with the world premiere of Scary Town, Artistic Director David Cerda's semi-autobiographical tale about growing up, seeing things differently and questioning your very existence – as told through the lens of a little brown bunny.

Directed by Cheryl Snodgrass, Scary Town will play April 9 – May 11, 2025 at Handbag's intimate artistic home The Clutch, 4335 N. Western Ave. in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood. Tickets are currently on sale at handbagproductions.org or buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions/1618086. The press openings are Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 13 at 3 pm.

Merry Town is the happiest town where all the animals live in harmony and wear cute outfits. Deven Bunny has lived there all his life and has always been taught it's the best place ever. But he's not a child anymore (he's turning 13) and suddenly he starts seeing things differently. When Deven discovers a deep dark family secret, it changes everything he thought knew about everything. Part Richard Scarry storybooks, a dash of soap opera and a loving touch of David Lynch for good measure, Scary Town is an adult children's play about growing up in a lie and living not so happily ever after.

The cast includes ensemble members Grant Drager*, Ed Jones*, Stevie Love*, Scott Sawa* and Danne W. Taylor* with Colin Callahan, Sophia Dennis, Al Duffy and Jerod Turner. Understudies include: Kelly Anchors, Wendy Hayne, Brandon Nelson, TJ O'Brien and Jack Oleg.

Comments Artistic Director and playwright David Cerda, “I've wanted to tell my story for what seems like forever, but I kept putting it off because I didn't want to write a traditional dysfunctional family drama. I wanted to capture the melodramatic nature of my life where ridiculousness is reality, and reality is ridiculous. Sharing my childhood story through the lens of some of my favorite storybook characters helped me discuss some complex and painful experiences without dragging everyone into an abyss of despair. I know people expect to laugh when they see one of my shows and I hope they do – but I also want to tell my truth, which isn't always pleasant.”

The Production Team includes Marcus Klein (Scenic Designer), Rachel M. Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), DJ Douglass (Sound Designer), Maggie O'Brien (Props Designer), Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Designer), Syd Genco* (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Michael S. Miller* (Graphic Designer) and Veronica Kostka* (Stage Manager).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

