HEARTBREAK HOTEL Comes to Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will present the Elvis Presley salute HEARTBREAK HOTEL. Running through May 3, this tune-filled production is now being brought to life by a first-rate team of professional talents.



HEARTBREAK TOTEL will be presented at Circa '21 through May 3, with performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment featuring the theatre's waitstaff, the Bootleggers, also will precede all performances. Ticket prices are $68 for the Friday through Sunday performances and $61 for all Wednesday performances.



Reservations are available through the Circa '21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theater at 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2. You can also make your reservations online now.



His singular name still evokes immediate recognition from people all over the world and the official Elvis Presley bio-musical HEARTBREAK HOTEL takes a closer look at the rock star and incomparable icon whose impact shaped the history of music and culture. Trapped in a moment of crisis, his younger self guides Elvis older self through pivotal moments of his life that led him to become “The King of Rock and Roll.”

Loaded with musical numbers guaranteed to get audiences singing along and dancing in their seats, HEARTBREAK HOTEL features more than 40 Elvis Presley hits and unforgettable songs, among them: “That's All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin' Tonight,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don't Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome” and “Blue Suede Shoes.”

Making his Circa '21 directorial debut with HEARTBREAK HOTEL is Scott Moreau, the creator/star of the dinner theatre's New Year's Eve smash “Walkin' the Line: A Tribute to Johnny Cash.” Moreau made his professional directorial debut with “Ring of Fire” at the Round Barn Theater in 2011 and has since directed “Million Dollar Quartet” at Farmers Alley Theater in Kalamazoo, Mich. He made his television debut on the series finale of HBO's Emmy Award-winning Boardwalk Empire and in 2013, Moreau released a Johnny Cash tribute, Home of the Blues: A Tribute to Johnny Cash, at Sun Studio.

Circa '21 veteran Andrea Moore's serves as HEARTBREAK HOTEL's choreographer, while beloved area talent Ron May acts as the show's music director. The musical's chief Elvis figure is portrayed by Corey McKinney, while younger versions are enacted by Fulton Young and Jax Huntley and the notorious Colonel Tom Parker is played by Circa '21 favorite Tom Walljasper. Elvis' mother Gladys is portrayed by Shelley Walljasper, with Priscilla Presley played by Rachel Winter and the show's gifted ensemble is completed by: Bobby Becher; Brad Hauskins; Dwan Hayes; Gregory Holmes Jr.; Milan Loreal; Robert Brandon; Alondra Schuck; Ben Smallwood; Tristan Layne Tapscott; Kyle Wells; Laura Whittenberger and Tarik Ziegler.

The entire staff of the Rock Island dinner theatre is beyond excited to be presenting the Quad Cities debut of this insightful and toe-tapping musical delight and urges patrons to make reservations quickly for what is sure to be a joyous jump-start to spring. Call the Circa '21 ticket office at 309-786-7733 ext. 2 for reservations and get "All Shook Up!" by the magic of Elvis Presley and HEARTBREAK HOTEL!

