Greenhouse Theater Center Closes JUDY & LIZA Due to Safety Concerns From the Community

The show was set to run through August 9.

Greenhouse Theater Center is shutting down is production of JUDY & LIZA - ONCE IN A LIFETIME: THE LONDON PALLADIUM CONCERT - A TRIBUTE after receiving messages of safety concerns from members of the community.

"We sincerely thought that our attempt to create a safe production with a 2-person cast and a widely-spaced, mask-wearing audience would be met with interest by the theatre community as a possible way forward, but our well-meaning experiment received vocal condemnation, which we heard and are responding to," said star and co-producer Nancy Hays in a Facebook post.

"We love the theatre and had no intention of causing distress or danger to anyone, so we apologize to those affected. We closed as soon as we could unwind certain contractual obligations."

Actresses Nancy Hays and Alexa Castelvecchi star in ONCE IN A LIFETIME, recalling the iconic 1964 concert of Judy Garland and her 18-year-old daughter Liza at the Palladium Theatre in London. This was the only time that these two legends performed a live concert together and occurred at a happy moment in their lives when Garland was at her professional peak and her charismatic daughter Minnelli was a rising star. This loving tribute celebrates the classic songs, joyful movements and affectionate banter of that historic event, performed before an adoring audience. Heartfelt solos like "The Man That Got Away," "Gypsy in My Soul," and "Over the Rainbow," favorite duets "Chicago," and "Get Happy/Happy Days" and special medleys are all backed by authentic arrangements for piano, percussion, clarinet and saxophone.

The show was set to run through August 9.

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You