Goodman Theatre's SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Extends Streaming

On the heels of a limited online run, Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls directed by Lili-Anne Brown, is now extended and available for streaming through May 31. This three-and-a-half-week online extension of the Goodman's Chicago premiere production was sparked by the popularity of its viewership: nearly 5,000 households worldwide streamed the production during its initial online run (April 2 - 26). In addition, the theater has made the online production available to educators for more than 1,600 students from 20 Chicago Public Schools who would have seen the performance as part of the Goodman's free School Matinee Series. The Goodman's digital recording of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is available for streaming through May 31. Tickets ($20) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/StreamSchoolGirls. Live performances remain suspended as Illinois' shelter-in-place order continues due to COVID-19. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Major Corporate Sponsor), ITW and PwC LLP (Corporate Sponsor Partners).

"We are delighted that this exuberant, incredibly special production has been received with such enthusiasm online. It's a testament to the brilliance of the artists involved-Jocelyn's words, Lili-Anne's direction, our terrific company of actors-that this production has found such success on a medium for which it was not created," said Artistic Director Robert Falls. "We are proud to extend its online life so more people can enjoy School Girls-and we look forward to the day when we can welcome this fantastic production home on stage for a live audience."

Due to the unprecedented success of the School Girls pay-per-view streaming performance, the Goodman has upgraded its platform to improve user experience. After purchase, patrons will have immediate access to watch the performance within 24 hours on their personal computer or mobile device. Users will also have the ability to cast the video to their television with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay. The video for the digital release of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, recorded during previews before performances were halted, was captured by the Goodman's in-house Video Producer Cody Nieset and Videographer Alberto Mendoza, with assistance from Matt Hooks.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play: As the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school sets her sights on the Miss Universe pageant, a new student unexpectedly changes the game, forcing her to defend her reputation-and status. This show spotlights the universal similarities-and glaring differences-of teenage girls around the globe.

The ensemble cast features Adia Alli (Gifty), Katherine Lee Bourné (Ama), Kyrie Courter (Ericka Boafo), Ashley Crowe (Nana), Ciera Dawn (Paulina Sarpong), Tiffany Renee Johnson (Mercy), Tania Richard (Headmistress Francis) and Lanise Antoine Shelley (Eloise Amponsah). The creative team includes Yu Shibagaki (Set Design), Samantha C. Jones (Costume Design), Jason Lynch (Lighting Design) and Justin Ellington (Sound Design). Lauren Port is the Casting Director. Alden Vasquez is the Production Stage Manager and Kimberly Ann McCann is the Stage Manager.





