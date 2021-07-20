Goodman Theatre to Hold A CHRISTMAS CAROL Young Performer Virtual Auditions August 2 â€“ 20

Goodman Theatre announces a virtual open call for self-tape auditions for four of the young performer roles in A Christmas Carol-Boy Scrooge/Peter Cratchit; Belinda Cratchit; Emily Cratchit alternate; and Turkey Child-between August 2 - 20.

Chicagoland actors aged 5 - 17 wishing to audition should self-tape a memorized poem or monologue (one minute or less) and one verse of a song-preferably a holiday song or Christmas carol-sung a cappella. No prior experience is required, and the Goodman welcomes actors of all races, ethnicity, national origin, religion, mental and physical abilities, sexual/affectional orientation, gender and its expression.

E-mail self-tape audition, along with photo and rÃ©sumÃ© listing previous theatrical and related experience/training and including address and contact information, to ACCYoungPerformersOpenCall@gmail.com. Materials received after August 20 will not be considered. Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/CarolKids for additional information, including details about each role, guidelines for self-taping, and more. Parents/guardians: please note commitment dates of October 26 - November 19 (rehearsals) and November 20 - December 31 (performances; opening night is November 28).

"In effort to help keep all auditioners safe in this moment of shifting health and safety regulations, and knowing that so many young performers aren't yet vaccine eligible, we have elected to hold our annual open call virtually this year," said Goodman Theatre Casting Director Lauren Port. "While nothing compares with an in-person audition, we have become quite accustomed to casting virtually over the past 16 months, and look forward to seeing all of our young talent's submissions."

A Christmas Carol at Goodman Theatre-Chicago's "perfect holiday treat for the family" (ABC-7)- returns to the stage for its 44th annual production, following the popular 2020 Audio Adaptation, which was experienced by 100,000+ audiences around the globe. The heartwarming story of Ebenezer Scrooge (portrayed by the acclaimed Larry Yando, now in his 14th year) and his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption is a must-see Chicago holiday tradition now in its fifth decade, enjoyed by nearly two million theatergoers. "Topnotch performances, spirited song-and-dance numbers" (Newcity), "amazing sets, gorgeous costumes and eye-popping effects" (Chicago Reader) bring to life "the best Christmas story ever told" (Time Out Chicago). Tickets to A Christmas Carol ($25 - $105; subject to change) go on sale to the general public on August 20 at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol, by phone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office (170 North Dearborn).