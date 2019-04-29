Goodman Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE MUSIC MAN

Goodman Theatre concludes its 2018/2019 Season on a high note with Mary Zimmerman's major revival of The Music Man-Meredith Willson's joyous musical masterpiece, hailed as "one of the sunniest musicals ever" that "glows with enjoyment" with "tunes [that] are full of gusto" (The New York Times), based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey.

Today, the Goodman announced the 38-member (27 actors, 11 musicians) company of actors and musicians, led by Geoff Packard who returns to the Goodman following his critically-acclaimed performances in Zimmerman's productions of The Jungle Book (2013) and Candide (2010) as the charismatic con man Harold Hill, who stumbles upon River City, Iowa with the grand promise of a marching band, but a lack of musicality; and Monica West as Marian Paroo, the local librarian who knows of Harold's deceit, and teaches him a thing or two about moral responsibility.

The Music Man appears June 29 - August 4 in the Albert Theatre. Tickets ($25 - $117; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/MusicMan, by phone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office (170 North Dearborn). Northern Trust is the Lead Corporate Sponsor and Winston & Strawn, LLP is the Major Corporate Sponsor for The Music Man.

"I'm thrilled to direct The Music Man this summer. This musical is part of the American canon and provides a story of transformation that's just a charm. I'm extremely Midwestern and as is this play, so I'm looking forward to sharing this experience with the company as well as with Chicago audiences," said Director Mary Zimmerman. "We've assembled a huge array of talented people. Some of us are old friends, such as Geoff Packard, who I worked with in Candide, The Jungle Book and Metamorphoses-and a great many others are new and exciting to me."

Joining Packard and West are Sophie Ackerman (Amaryllis Squires), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Marcellus Washburn), Lillian Castillo (Ethel Toffelmier), Matt Crowle (Charlie Cowell), Danielle Davis (Mrs. Squires), Mary Ernster (Mrs. Paroo), Kelly Felthous (Zaneeta Shinn), Carter Graf (Winthrop Paroo), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Alma Hix), Jeremy Peter Johnson (Oliver Hix), Christopher Kale Jones (Jacey Squires), Heidi Kettenring (Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn), James Konicek (Olin Britt), Milla Liss (Gracie Shinn), Ron E. Rains (Mayor Shinn), Tommy Rivera-Vega (Tommy Djilas), Jonathan Schwart (Ewart Dunlop), Bri Sudia (Maud Dunlop) and George Wolff (Constable Locke). Ensemble members include Cooper Carlisle, Matt Casey, Alejandro Fonseca, Anya Haverfield, Sammy Menapace, Zach Porter, Laura Savage, Adrienne Storrs and Ayana Strutz.

Under music director Jermaine Hill, the 11-member orchestra brings to life some memorable favorites including "Goodnight My Someone," "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Gary, Indiana," and "Till There Was You." Denis Jones, a Tony Award-nominated choreographer, makes his Goodman debut. The creative team also includes Dan Ostling (sets), Ana Kuzmanic (costumes), T.J. Gerckens (lights) and Ray Nardelli (sound).

The Music Man originated on Broadway in 1957 and garnered five Tony Awards including Best Musical. It was later adapted for the screen in 1962 starring Robert Preston as Harold Hill and Shirley Jones as Marian Paroo.





