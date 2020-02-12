Game Night Out Introduces The First Of Its Kind, Interactive 'Game Night' Experience

This isn't just any old game night. Game Night Out, Chicago's first interactive 'Game Night' Experience, has officially opened its doors in the Lakeview East Neighborhood on the fourth floor of the historic Century Shopping Centre at 2828 N. Clark St. This new, one-of-a-kind space offers a fresh type of group activity, inviting friends, family, and colleagues alike to compete, in teams, during a private experience of original party games. Whether it's an employee outing, a relative's birthday party, or friends looking for a unique night out, Game Night Out invites everyone to get competitive in the name of fun.

"The idea behind Game Night Out first stemmed from family game nights growing up," said co-owner and creator Aaron Mojica. "My brother and Co-Founder Brandon and I really wanted to elevate the classic game night and make it more of a full interactive experience, and that's how Game Night Out was born."

Game Night Out's sleek 2,200 square-foot new home, designed in conjunction with Chicago's Aria Group, invites guests to unplug from the moment they step foot in the space. Just as their motto 'It's Anyone's Game' expresses, the highly adaptable two-room facility is just as cozy to a group of 6 as it is inviting for a group of 60. Your guests are welcomed by candle-lit fireplaces, a conveniently stocked kitchen with ample counterspace, and plenty of comfortable areas for guests to let their guards down. Each game moves fast and keeps players on their toes, requiring them to think quickly and work as a team. The experience is guided by a Host who helps explain the rules, encourage competition, and keep the experience on track and full of laughter.





