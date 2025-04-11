GYPSY To Be Presented By The Beverly Theatre Guild Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Beverly Theatre Guild will present a fabulous production of Gypsy-A Musical Fable to the stage of the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy on May 2-4, 2025.

Gypsy is the classic Broadway musical that follows the relentless stage mother Rose as she pushes her daughters, June and Louise, toward stardom in the 1920s and 1930s vaudeville circuit. When June leaves to escape her mother's control, Rose turns her attention to the shy and overlooked Louise, who eventually finds fame as the glamorous burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee. The show explores themes of ambition, sacrifice, and mother-daughter relationships, featuring iconic songs like "Everything's Coming Up Roses" and "Rose's Turn."

Veteran director Patrick Tierney, hailing from Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, will lead this highly anticipated production. The grand finale of BTG's 2024-25 season is a collaborative effort, co-produced by Katy Duffy Regalado of Mt. Greenwood and Joe Mackinac of Orland Park. Audiences can expect dazzling stage numbers, brought to life through the expert choreography of Sarah Beth Lipsman from Uptown. A hallmark of BTG productions is its dedication to live orchestration, and this tradition will be elevated by the combined talents of seasoned Music Directors Sharon Mason of Ashburn and Michael Barr-Schinzel of Beverly.

Starring as the infamous stage mom Rose is Erin Fitzpatrick of Lockport, with the titular character of Gypsy (Louise) being played by Joelle Singer Jensen of Hyde Park. In the role of Dainty June is Nora Wragg of Lansing, Baby June is Ava Rose Doty of Downers Grove, and Baby Louise is Callaghan Fagan of New Lenox. Featured roles include Scott Sowinski (Orland Park) as Herbie, Raymond Cam Truong (River North) as Tulsa, Erin Renée Baumrucker (Avondale) as Tessie Tura, Rose Murphy (Chicago-Loop) as Mazeppa, and Shannon Bracken (Oak Lawn) as Miss Electra.

The ensemble will take on multiple roles in this fast-paced show, featuring the talents of Robin Bennett (Oak Park), Allison Córdova (Hyde Park), Apollo Davis (West Loop), John Gronkowski (Beverly), Lucy Hohenadel (Beverly), Carmelo Kelly (Oak Lawn), Lorenzo Kelly (Oak Lawn), Joe Mackinac (Orland Park), Bob McCaffrey (Joliet), Rika Nakane (South Loop), Leandro Pineda (Portage Park), Zola Pineda (Portage Park), Natalie Regenold-Grover (Uptown), Layla Robinson (Frankfort), Victoria Sanders (Ashburn), Daniel Walsh (Northbrook), Jessi Winston (Orland Park), and Billy Zabilka (Lemont). In a special highlight, Pepper O'Keefe (Beverly) will make her stage debut as Chowsie, Rose's cherished canine companion.

With the dynamic storytelling of Rose, June, and Louise's journey, this production features an astonishing 130+ costume changes, creating a dazzling visual spectacle to complement the show's stunning musical orchestrations. Get ready for a true Broadway-style experience—right here in Chicago.

While Gypsy is captivating audiences on Broadway, you can enjoy this compelling story close to home, without the trip to New York. To make your live theatre experience even more special, BTG has partnered with Jenny's Steak & Banquets in Chicago Ridge for an exclusive Dinner+Show package. For just $50 per person, savor a delicious entrée from a prix fixe menu and enjoy a ticket to the show. Reservations are required, so visit the BTG ticketing website for details and secure your spot today!

The Beverly Theatre Guild is Chicago's longest running community theatre company and is currently in its 62nd season. All BTG shows are performed at the Baer Theater, a 425-seat venue with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, located at 2153 West 111th Street on the campus of the Morgan Park Academy. Information on BTG may be found at www.beverlytheatreguild.org.

