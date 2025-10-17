GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Opens Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Buffalo Theatre Ensemble will present “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, directed by BTE Ensemble Member and Managing Artistic Director Emerita Connie Canaday Howard, Thursday, Nov. 20 – Sunday, Dec. 21. In the third installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy, two friends forge their own way in a Christmas season tale filled with music, ambition and sisterhood. There will be a preview at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20. Press opening is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21. There is no show Thursday, Nov. 27 and an added 3 p.m. matinee Saturday, Nov. 29.



It's Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, and best friends Georgiana Darcy and Kitty Bennet have arrived at Pemberley for the festivities. Georgiana is a skilled pianist, but wary of romance. Kitty is an optimist who is ready for love and will do anything for her Best Friend. The two best friends have long been overshadowed by older siblings, but this season they will find their own adventures and discover new relationships. In true Austen form, there are letters that reveal secrets, arranged engagements and meddlesome siblings. Talkin' Broadway calls “Georgiana and Kitty” “…a lesson in staying true to oneself and a testament to the powerful things that women can accomplish;” and the San Mateo Journal calls it, "A joyful, uplifting way to celebrate the holidays."



Three actors featured in previous BTE “Pemberley” productions are back. They include Paige Klopfenstein as Mrs. Darcy, a role she played in BTE's two previous “Pemberley” productions; Charlotte Foster as Jane Bingley, a role she played in BTE's initial “Miss Bennet” production; and BTE's newly named Associate Artistic Director Daniel Millhouse* as Thomas O'Brien, who was featured as Arthur de Bourgh in BTE's “Miss Bennet” and George Wickham in BTE's “The Wickhams” productions.



Aly Greaves Amidei+^, who received a Jeff Award for her “Miss Bennet” costumes and costumed last year's production, returns to costume design for “Georgiana and Kitty.” Christopher Kriz+^ who provided sound design for BTE's first two works in the trilogy, returns to provide sound design for BTE's production of the final installment of the trilogy.



“Miss Bennet,” “The Wickhams” and “Georgiana and Kitty” originated as a continuation of Jane Austen's novel, “Pride and Prejudice.” “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” was co-commissioned and received a rolling World Premiere beginning in 2021 at Marin Theatre Company in a co-production with Jungle Theater in Minn. and subsequently Northlight Theatre in Skokie, Ill.



“It's a rare opportunity for me as a director to be able to follow characters as their story unfolds over a series of plays,” says Canaday Howard. “But audiences don't have to have seen either of the first two chapters nor do they have to be an expert in the world of Jane Austen to enjoy this holiday theatrical treat.”

The cast features Olivia Finkelstein (Georgiana Darcy), Ksa Curry (Kitty Bennet), Paige Klopfenstein (Mrs. Elizabeth Darcy), Leela Watts (Lydia Wickham), Charlotte Foster (Jane Bingley), Elexis Selmon (Mary Bennet), Peter Alfano (Henry Grey), Daniel Millhouse*(Thomas O'Brien) and Keenan Odenkirk (Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy).

Director is Connie Canaday Howard+*. The design team includes Richard Penrod and Jacqueline Penrod^ (Scenic Design), Aly Greaves Amidei+^ (Costume Design), Garrett Bell (Lighting Design), Christopher Kriz+^ (Composer and Sound Design) and Paloma Locsin (Properties Design). Stage Manager is Caitlin I. Quinn.* Assistant Stage Manager is Chris Yee. Harry Smith is Student ASM (BTE Scholar).

