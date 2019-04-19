Full Cast Announced For Chicago Production Of DRUNK SHAKESPEARE

Creators Scott Griffin and David Hudson announced complete casting today for the Chicago production of the "smashed" hit Off-Broadway comedy Drunk Shakespeare. Directed by Hudson and Associate Director Lisa Klages, Drunk Shakespeare will open at The Lion Theatre (182 N. Wabash Avenue in The Loop), a brand-new venue hidden behind a locksmith's shop, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Tickets are now on sale.

The Chicago cast of Drunk Shakespeare will feature Elizabeth Rentfro and Courtney Rikki Green as "Lady Macbeth," Carter Caldwell and Ahmed T. Brooks as "Macbeth," Jordan Golding and Nick Druzbanski as "Macduff," Katie Incardona and Chelsea David as "Banquo," and Thomas Toles as the "Host."

Located in the heart of The Loop, a vibrant area featuring eclectic eateries, shops, theaters, and parks; The Lion Theatre is a brand-new venue that has been designed specifically for Drunk Shakespeare. The venue was designed by architect Jeremy Olsen of Daylight Studio Architects with a set design by Dan Soule, this "hidden speakeasy" will provide the perfect backdrop for what will become Chicago's most in-demand theatrical nightlife experiences.

A New York Times Critic's Pick, Drunk Shakespeare begins with one professional actor drinking more than five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes. The results are messy and outrageous. Every night is different and truly anything can happen.

The Drunk Shakespeare Society has been meeting and drinking and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights...and over a thousand liters of liquor. With more performances of Shakespeare than any other company in the USA, this talented troupe loves sharing the high drama, epic poetry and enduring characters William Shakespeare created over 400 years ago. But you don't need to know anything about Shakespeare to enjoy this show - pop culture references and liberal departures from the text make this accessible for anyone who likes a drink. Performed in a hidden library Speakeasy with over 10,000 real books, craft cocktails are available during the show.

Performances of Drunk Shakespeare take place Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Thursdays at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $39 for balcony seating, $59 for mezzanine seating, and $79 for stage-side seats which get you closer to the action and the drinking. One exclusive luxury experience is auctioned off at every performance to the highest bidder or purchased beforehand for $500. The King or Queen Experience includes a regal throne and crown for two, a bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne, fine caviar, handmade chocolates, two signature cocktails with premium liquor, and decision-making powers during the show, including "Off with his head!" or "Pardon the fool!" and other fun surprises.

Drunk Shakespeare is produced by Scott Griffin of Brass Jar Productions. Michael Amendola is assistant producer and Kathleen Coombs is production manager and resident director in Chicago.

For more information, visit DrunkShakespeare.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You