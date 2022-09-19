Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre to Present Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN SON in October

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre has announced casting for its Chicago premiere production of AMERICAN SON, by Christopher Demos-Brown. Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre Artistic Director Tim Rhoze will direct the drama, which had a successful run on Broadway in the 2018-19 season and was in 2019 adapted as an Emmy Award-nominated Netflix film. AMERICAN SON concerns a Florida bi-racial couple whose teenage son has disappeared and may have been arrested. The estranged parents meet up at the local police station trying to find answers, and in the process confront issues in their troubled marriage and their experiences raising a biracial son in a privileged community. The production will run October 29 - November 13, 2022 at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston.

Leading Rhoze's cast as the mother, Kendra, will be Alexandria Moorman. Moorman will be appearing soon in the remount of Congo Square Theatre's In-Residence Jeff-nominated production OF WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN at Lookingglass Theatre, playing September 24th through October 16. Playing Kendra's estranged husband Scott will be Martin Andrews, who has recently played Claudius in HAMLET with Nebraska Shakespeare Festival and Leontes in A WINTER'S TALE with Riverside Shakespeare Festival in Iowa City. Darren Jones, who in the past year has played Polonius in Invictus Theatre Company's HAMLET and returns to Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, where he began his acting career and has performed in over 10 productions, has been cast as Detective Stokes. Jeff Award nominated Michael Manocchio (for 2015's MIKE AND SETH by the side project) returns to Chicago from an illustrious career in the Washington D.C. area to play Officer Larkin.

The production team for AMERICAN SON, in addition to Rhoze, who is co-set designer as well as stage director; includes Evan Sposato (Technical Director, Co-Set Designer), David Goodman-Edburg (Lighting Designer), David Goode (Sound Designer), Lynn Baber (Costume Designer), Erin-Nicole Eggers (Production Stage Manager), and Bria Walker (Dramaturg).



Performances will be Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm, at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. Tickets for AMERICAN SON are $30.00. For a limited time use the code: FJT when purchasing tickets online for a $10.00 discount per ticket. Tickets are on sale now at www.fjtheatre.com.