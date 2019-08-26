First Folio Theatre Presents THE GUYS In Remembrance Of 9/11

As a special bonus in advance of its 24th season, First Folio Theatre (Mayslake Peabody Estate, 31st St. & Rt. 83.) presents Anne Nelson's THE GUYS, Monday, September 9 - Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Directed by Melanie Keller and based on a true story, THE GUYS explores the difficult reality of the world shortly following the largest terrorist attack on United States soil in the 21st century, while highlighting human commonality and the ability to cope together despite it all. Tickets to the limited-time performance are $35 and 10% of all proceeds will be donated to the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

THE GUYS takes place less than two weeks after the September 11th attacks in 2001 and New Yorkers are still in shock. One of those lost souls, an editor named Joan, receives an unexpected phone call on behalf of Nick, a fire captain who has lost most of his men in the attack and is looking for a writer to help prepare the eulogies he must give at their memorial services. As the two make their way through the emotional landscape of grief, they draw on humor, tango, the appreciation of craft in all of its forms - and the enduring bonds of common humanity.

Starring in THE GUYS are First Folio Theatre Artistic Associate Lydia Berger Gray as Joan and Mark L. Montgomery as Nick. The production and design crew include Colleen Layton (Stage Manager) and Ricky Harbecke (Technical Design).

All performances are at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, located at 1717 31st St., off Rt. 83, in Oak Brook. First Folio is easy to get to via the East-West Tollway (I-88) or the Stevenson Expressway (I-55). Free parking is available on the grounds. Tickets, each $35 with 10% of all proceeds to be donated to the 9/11 Memorial Museum, are on sale now and may be purchased by calling the box office at 630.986.8067 or online at www.firstfolio.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You