First Floor Theater Announces Omer Abbas Salem to Receive Second Blueprint Commission

First Floor Theater has announced that company member Omer Abbas Salem will be awarded the theater's second Blueprint Commission. The Blueprint Commission is First Floor Theater's new play development program, made possible by Michael and Mona Heath of the HeathFund. This is the second script First Floor Theater is collaborating with Omer Abbas Salem on: First Floor is also producing Salem's THE SECRETARIES: A PARABLE this May.

"The Blueprint Commission is an extraordinary opportunity for us to help foster the kind of brave, innovative, and revolutionary theatrical work we want to see in the world," offers First Floor's Andrew Cutler, who produces the commissioning program. "We believe that this development program will continue to play a critical role in bringing new ideas to Chicago's stages and we're excited to continue our relationship with a writer whose work we believe exemplifies this vision."

THE SECRETARIES: A PARABLE marks both First Floor Theater's return to live production and Salem's first fully staged production as a playwright. THE SECRETARIES: A PARABLE will play May 5 - June 11, 2022 at FFT's resident home, The Den Theatre (2B), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. The press opening Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 pm.