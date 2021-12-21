Final Week to Experience Joffrey's THE NUTCRACKER

After cancelling three performances due to a breakthrough case of COVID-19 within the company ranks, The Joffrey Ballet resumed performances on Sunday, December 19. Artists to wear protective face coverings for the final nine performances, which will resume this week as originally scheduled: Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; Thursday, Dec. 23 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; Friday, Dec. 24 at 2:00pm; and Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:00pm and 6:00pm. Tickets are available for purchase at The Joffrey Ballet's official Box Office located in the lobby of Joffrey Tower, 10 E. Randolph Street and by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.

Wheeldon's American tale relocates Marie and her immigrant family to the Chicago World's Fair in 1893, and opens as young Marie and her mother, a sculptress creating the Fair's iconic Statue of the Republic, host a festive Christmas Eve celebration. After a surprise visit from the mysterious Great Impresario, creator of the Fair, Marie embarks on a whirlwind adventure with the Nutcracker Prince through a dreamlike World's Fair.

A ballet in two acts set to Tchaikovsky's classic score, The Nutcracker also features designs by an award-winning creative team, including Tony Award®-nominated set and costume designer Julian Crouch, Caldecott Medal Award-winning author and illustrator Brian Selznick, six-time Tony Award®-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz and Tony Award®-winning projection designer Ben Pearcy. The production is currently being adapted by Wheeldon to fit the larger Lyric Opera stage.

The Nutcracker features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.