FOU Names Jin Kim Associate Artistic Director Of Batsu! Chicago

Face Off Unlimited, the creators of BATSU!, are known for finding and cultivating extraordinary talent and when BATSU! opened in Chicago in 2016, they awarded the critical role of Host to Chicagoland actor and veteran improviser, Jin Kim. "The show is celebrating its 3 year anniversary and its 300th performance this month, and has been enjoying sold out performances, so what better time to strengthen the creative team?" reasoned Joe Tex, FOU's Director of Operations.

Jin Kim takes on the newly created role of Associate Artistic Director effective immediately. He will be communicating directly with FOU Founder and Artistic Director Jay Painter to continually improve and evolve the production. Kim teams up with Company Manger (and fellow founding BATSU! Chicago cast member) Steve Grande. Grande welcomes Jin's new role, boasting that "Jin has been a crucial member of BATSU! Chicago since day one. He is one of the most committed members in our team and I am thrilled to watch his influence improve the show."

The duo will handle most of the day to day operations, overseen by FOU Founder, Eric Robinson, who says of Kim, "Jin has consistently proven to be a thoughtful, reliable, and often selfless contributor to BATSU! Chicago. Additionally, he has proven, time and again, to be an invaluable voice in FOU's ongoing commitment to inclusivity. I am absolutely thrilled to see him join our BATSU! leadership team."

Kim served as the Laugh Out Loud Training Center Director for 3 years, and has worked heavily with the Chicago Comedy Company (LOL's corporate division) for the past 7 years, devising and teaching training programs for companies ranging in size from mom-and-pop to Fortune 500. Jin also serves as President of the Board of Directors for A-Squared Theatre. For the past 7 years, he has led A-Squared in sharing the stories of Asian-American artists in the Chicagoland area.

When asked what he is most excited about this new role, Kim said, "being a part of BATSU! and the FOU team has genuinely changed my life for the better! I look forward to the opportunity to contribute and lead the show to greater heights, while preserving the organization's commitments both to honoring the Japanese culture and to providing performance opportunities to Asian-Americans and other underrepresented talent."

Rounding out the executive team is General Manager Heather Shields, an award-winning producer with credits such as Broadway's Bandstand and the international hit, Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School Of Magic And Magic. Saying, "Yes, and!" to Jin's promotion, Heather emphasizes that "Jin has immense talent both on stage and off - but what is really galvanizing about his promotion is his unique approach to the complicated world of producing an experiential event."

BATSU! Chicago is an interactive comedy experience that shows what happens when American comedians suddenly find themselves in a Japanese game show. It's been called "Hilarious" by DNA Info and a "gonzo, affordable priced bacchanalian Friday night with California rolls and sake," by Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune. The cast of BATSU! are members of the acclaimed comedy company Face Off Unlimited, who the New York Times called "Really Funny."

Tickets on sale now at batsulive.com. Starting at $25.50 in Chicago and $39.95 in NYC





