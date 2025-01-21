News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

FAT HAM Chicago Premiere Extended at Goodman Theatre

Performances will now run through March 2, 2025.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
Itâ€™s opening night for Tyrone Phillipsâ€™ Chicago premiere-production of James Ijamesâ€™s Pulitzer Prize-winning, five-time Tony Award-nominated play Fat Hamâ€”which extends by popular demand with eight additional performances.

Co-produced with Chicagoâ€™s famed Definition Theatreâ€”of which Phillips is Founding Artistic Director and Ijames is a company memberâ€”Fat Ham tells the story of Juicy, a Black, queer young man who is confronted by the ghost of his father during a family barbeque. Seeking revenge for his murder, his father puts a screeching halt to Juicyâ€™s quest for joy and liberation. Ijamesâ€™s reinvention of Shakespeareâ€™s masterpiece features an all-Chicago cast: Trumane Alston (Juicy), Sheldon Brown, E. Faye Butler, Ronald L. Conner, Victor Musoni, Ireon Roach and Anji White. Fat Ham opens tonight and runs through March 2. Tickets ($25 - $85; subject to change).

EXTENSION WEEK SCHEDULE

-Tuesday, February 25 at 7:30pm
-Wednesday, February 26 at 7:30pm
-Thursday, February 27 at 2pm and 7:30pm
-Friday, February 28 at 7:30pm
-Saturday, March 1 at 2pm and 7:30pm
-Sunday, March 2 at 2pm

Special events for the production include: Drinks and Discussion: Conversation with Definition Theatre (January 24) featuring a panel of the talented Black creatives behind the Chicago-premiere production exploring the unique experiences and perspectives of Black queer artists; Black Affinity Night (February 7) celebrates the richness of Black culture and community at a special pre-show reception and conversation, followed by the evening performance.




