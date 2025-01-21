FAT HAM Chicago Premiere Extended at Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Itâ€™s opening night for Tyrone Phillipsâ€™ Chicago premiere-production of James Ijamesâ€™s Pulitzer Prize-winning, five-time Tony Award-nominated play Fat Hamâ€”which extends by popular demand with eight additional performances.

Co-produced with Chicagoâ€™s famed Definition Theatreâ€”of which Phillips is Founding Artistic Director and Ijames is a company memberâ€”Fat Ham tells the story of Juicy, a Black, queer young man who is confronted by the ghost of his father during a family barbeque. Seeking revenge for his murder, his father puts a screeching halt to Juicyâ€™s quest for joy and liberation. Ijamesâ€™s reinvention of Shakespeareâ€™s masterpiece features an all-Chicago cast: Trumane Alston (Juicy), Sheldon Brown, E. Faye Butler, Ronald L. Conner, Victor Musoni, Ireon Roach and Anji White. Fat Ham opens tonight and runs through March 2. Tickets ($25 - $85; subject to change).

EXTENSION WEEK SCHEDULE

-Tuesday, February 25 at 7:30pm

-Wednesday, February 26 at 7:30pm

-Thursday, February 27 at 2pm and 7:30pm

-Friday, February 28 at 7:30pm

-Saturday, March 1 at 2pm and 7:30pm

-Sunday, March 2 at 2pm

Special events for the production include: Drinks and Discussion: Conversation with Definition Theatre (January 24) featuring a panel of the talented Black creatives behind the Chicago-premiere production exploring the unique experiences and perspectives of Black queer artists; Black Affinity Night (February 7) celebrates the richness of Black culture and community at a special pre-show reception and conversation, followed by the evening performance.

Comments