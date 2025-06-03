FAN HALEN Brings Van Halen Tribute to Raue Center This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fan Halen will perform at the Raue Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. The Southern California-based tribute band is known for its faithful recreation of the sights, sounds, and energy of Van Halen’s early years.

The band features Ernie Berru as David Lee Roth, Derek Fuller as Eddie Van Halen, George DuBose as Michael Anthony, and Michael Thompson as Alex Van Halen. Their performances pay close attention to the visual style, choreography, and musical precision of the original band, offering audiences a nostalgic experience that evokes the band’s peak era in the 1980s.

Fan Halen has performed internationally and at major U.S. rock festivals including Rocklahoma and M3, and has shared stages with acts like Twisted Sister, Queensrÿche, and Bret Michaels. They’ve also been featured on AXS TV’s The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands and in a Warner Bros. Records documentary for their accurate portrayals.

Tickets start at $59 for the general public and $41.30 for RaueNOW Members. Tickets are available at rauecenter.org, by calling 815.356.9212, or visiting the box office at 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake, IL.

