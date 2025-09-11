Eunji Kim, Jordan Wilson and More to Join COMEDY NIGHT IN THE CLOUDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



360 CHICAGO, the iconic observation deck atop the former Hancock Building, will host its first-ever "Comedy Night in the Clouds" pop-up on Tuesday, September 23. Giving stand-up a serious lift, guests can laugh it up in the sky with Chicago's rising comedy stars, while perched more than 1,000 feet above the city.

From 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., Chicago's skyline will share the stage with laughs as headliner Eunji Kim, Chicago favorite Jordan Wilson, and opener Deanna Ortiz bring their sharp sets to the 94th floor. The evening will be hosted by Chad the Bird, the pink-feathered essayist known for his witty takes on news, science, and everyday human quirks.

Kim brings her keen wit to the stage as a Senior Writer for Cards Against Humanity and can be seen performing stand-up all over the country. She has also opened for national headliners like Fortune Feimster & Dave Attell, with her own sold-out solo show entitled IN BAD TASTE at the Steppenwolf Theater.

Wilson has become one of the premier comedy talents in the city with credits including Second City at The Goodman Theatre, multiple showcases for Saturday Night Live, and a TikTok following of 1.3 million.

Ortiz was voted "Best Standup" in the Chicago Reader three years running and named one of Time Out's Comics To Watch in 2025, with features in Vulture, NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, and FOX's Good Day Chicago.

General admission tickets are available for $25 with promo code COMEDY360, valid only for the following entry times: 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m. or 8:30 p.m on September 23 for general admission tickets.

Tickets include complimentary popcorn. Specialty cocktails will also be available for purchase from CloudBar, Chicago's highest cocktail lounge. A separate ticket can also be purchased to ride TILT, Chicago's highest thrill ride, a glass vestibule that leans out of the building at a 30-degree angle, 1,030 feet over the Magnificent Mile.