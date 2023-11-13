Elgin Symphony Orchestra Returns To Raue Center With New Music Director Chad Goodman

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to welcome the Elgin Symphony Orchestra to the stage this December! Celebrate the holidays this year with ESO's Holiday Spectacular Concert at 8 p.m. on December 8, 2023.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is unmatched for quality music and a fun, relaxing, cultural experience. From start to finish – the ESO brings world-class, big-city entertainment without the hassles of the big city.

“We are excited to be back live in concert at the Raue Center to celebrate the holidays,” said Marc Thayer, CEO of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. “Our Holiday Spectacular concert, featuring the Elgin Master Chorale and our new music director Chad Goodman will be a true celebration of holiday spirit. We are thrilled to welcome Chad to the ESO. He brings a wealth of experience and talent to the ESO along with an infectious energy and enthusiasm. We look forward to sharing all your favorite carols and traditional music that will tempt you to sing along.”

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is one of the preeminent regional orchestras in the United States. Since its founding in 1950, the organization has developed a reputation for artistic excellence, innovative programming, and a deep commitment to the social advocacy and economic development of the diverse communities that it serves.

Named “Orchestra of the Year” an unprecedented four times by the Illinois Council of Orchestras, (1988, 1999, 2005, and 2016) and winner of a 2010 Elgin Image Award, the Elgin Symphony Orchestra is respected for exceptional performance, innovative education programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Now, ESO joins Raue Center for a very special Holiday Spectacular concert featuring conductor and new music director Chad Goodman and the Elgin Master Chorale. Goodman was selected following a two-year international search that included a pool of nearly 100 applicants. He is the fifth music director for the award-winning Symphony and will preside over the ESO's 74th season, which opens Oct. 7.

Goodman most recently was the conducting fellow of the New World Symphony, where he received accolades for his energized and innovative performances. Since 2018, he has served as an assistant conductor to the San Francisco Symphony. He has recently guest conducted the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, and San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, and has previously served as conducting fellow of Festival Napa Valley and the Atlantic Music Festival. Chad holds a Bachelor of Music degree from the Eastman School of Music and a Master of Music degree from San Francisco State University. His mentors include Michael Tilson Thomas and Alasdair Neale

Andrew Lewis, music director of the Elgin Master Chorale, was recently described by John von Rhein in the Chicago Tribune as “the inspiring conductor, scholar, and educator” He is the Artistic Director of Bella Voce and the Bella Voce Sinfonia, Music Director of the Elgin Master Chorale, Choirmaster at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Evanston, a member of the faculty at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and assistant conductor of the Chicago Symphony Chorus. He has been a guest conductor with the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus and has appeared on several occasions as a guest conductor with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets start at $53 for the general public and $37.10 for RaueNOW Members and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.