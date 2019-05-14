Eclipse Theatre Company Announces the Cast of BEYOND THERAPY

Eclipse Theatre Company, the only Midwest theatre company to feature one playwright in one season, will continue their 2019 Christopher Durang Season this summer with a production of Beyond Therapy, with Rachel Lambert directing.

The 2019 Christopher Durang Season continues with the farcical comedy, Beyond Therapy. Bruce and Prudence are deeply into therapy. Prudence's macho therapist is urging her to be more assertive, while Bruce's wacky female therapist wants him to meet women by placing a personal ad. She does not fully comprehend that Bruce has a male lover who is not pleased by Bruce's desire to date a woman. Bruce doesn't know how to handle poor, nervous Prudence, and Prudence doesn't know what to make of her unpredictable new boyfriend. They do learn to live beyond therapy in this delightful comedic play.

Beyond Therapy runs approximately two hours, with one ten-minute intermission.

Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

Some street parking; Wellington El stop (Brown). Pay and Display parking at Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church lots on Southport and on Oakdale.

Disability accessible.

Opening: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 3 p.m. (reception following)

Previews Thursday-Saturday, July 11-13, at 7:30 p.m.

Runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Closes Sunday, August 18, 2019

TICKETS: Publish this number: 773-935-6875, Athenaeum Box Office (open noon to last curtain, Wednesday-Sunday)

Online tickets at www.eclipsetheatre.com

CAST: Eclipse Ensemble Member Joe McCauley (Stuart).

Guest Artists Lynne Baker (Charlotte), Johnard Washington (Bob), Nick Freed (Bruce), Devi Reisenfeld (Prudence), Alex Rocha (Waiter), Kathy Burke (Understudy), Kevin O'Connell (Understudy), Glenn Garrabrant (Understudy), Jordan Tragash (Understudy).





