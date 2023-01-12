EXPO CHICAGO Announces Exhibitors For Tenth Anniversary Edition, April 13-16
EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary & modern art, today announced the list of exhibitors for the tenth anniversary edition, April 13-16, 2023 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Following the successful in-person return in 2022, EXPO CHICAGO's 10th anniversary edition will welcome more than 170 leading galleries representing 36 countries and 90 cities from around the world.
Countries represented at the 2023 exposition include: Argentina, Bahamas, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Zimbabwe.
"We are extremely proud to welcome the world to Chicago as we return to Navy Pier for the 10th anniversary edition of EXPO CHICAGO," said Tony Karman, President | Director. "We are deeply grateful for the work of our Selection Committee, our participating international exhibitors, our Presenting Sponsor Northern Trust and the many partners throughout the world who are contributing to our upcoming tenth edition."
The EXPO CHICAGO 2023 Selection Committee is comprised of the following leading gallerists: John Corbett and Jim Dempsey | Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago; Kavi Gupta | Kavi Gupta, Chicago; Leslie Hammons | Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis; Rhona Hoffman | Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; Miles McEnery | Miles McEnery Gallery, New York; Nick Olney | Kasmin, New York; Lauren Wittels | Luhring Augustine, New York.
Of the many new additions to the 2023 exposition, highlights include: Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles; Casas Riegner, Bogotá; Eric Firestone Gallery, New York, East Hampton; Micki Meng, San Francisco; Inman Gallery, Houston; Kohn Gallery, Los Angeles; Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne; Ortuzar Projects, New York; Galerie Poggi, Paris; Almine Rech, New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai; Ryan Lee Gallery, New York; Welancora Gallery, New York; Isla Flotante, Buenos Aires; kó, Lagos; Reyes | Finn, Detroit; SEPTEMBER, Kinderhook; Southern Guild, Cape Town; and Overduin & Co., Los Angeles.
Leading exhibitors returning to EXPO CHICAGO include: Almeida and Dale, São Paulo; Cristea Roberts Gallery, London; CURRO, Guadalajara; DC Moore, New York; Edel Assanti, London; Hales Gallery, London, New York; Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa; Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London; Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York; Jane Lombard Gallery, New York; Kasmin, New York; Luhring Augustine, New York; Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo, St. Barth; Miles McEnery Gallery, New York; Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York; NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels; Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles; Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London, Berlin; Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe; Marisa Newman Projects, New York; Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles; and WHATIFTHEWORLD, Cape Town, Tulbagh.
In addition to leading international galleries, the 2023 exposition features focused sections including EXPOSURE, dedicated to solo and two artist presentations by galleries ten years and younger, and PROFILE, which presents solo booths and focused projects by international galleries.
Gallery 1957, Accra, London
Aaron Galleries, Chicago
Almeida & Dale, São Paulo
Arróniz, Mexico City
Galería Artizar, Canary Islands
Bogéna Galerie, Saint-Paul de Vence, Phoenix
Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco
Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles
Casas Riegner, Bogotá
Casterline|Goodman Gallery, Aspen, Chicago
Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables
Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco
Ethan Cohen Gallery, New York, Beacon
Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago
Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London
C O U N T Y, Palm Beach
Catherine Couturier Gallery, Houston
Cristea Roberts Gallery, London
CURRO, Guadalajara
Stephen Daiter Gallery, Chicago
Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo, St. Barth
McCormick Gallery, Chicago
Miles McEnery Gallery, New York
Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago
Micki Meng, San Francisco
NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels
Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago
Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
Nueveochenta, Bogotá
Claire Oliver Gallery, New York
ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul
Ortuzar Projects, New York
Pablo's Birthday, New York
Pentimenti Gallery, Philadelphia
Gerald Peters Contemporary, Santa Fe, New York
The Pit, Los Angeles, Palm Springs
Galerie Poggi, Paris
DC Moore Gallery, New York
De Buck Gallery, New York, Saint-Paul de Vence
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles
DOCUMENT, Chicago, Lisbon
Dolan/Maxwell, Philadelphia
Edel Assanti, London
Badr El Jundi, Madrid
Eric Firestone Gallery, New York, East Hampton
Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels
Forum Gallery, New York
Foto Relevance, Houston
Fredericks & Freiser, New York
David Gill Gallery, London
Goya Contemporary Gallery, Baltimore
Kavi Gupta, Chicago
Hales Gallery, London, New York
half gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles
Hesse Flatow, New York, Amagansett
Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa
Hexton Gallery, Aspen
Polígrafa Obra Gráfica, Barcelona
Pontone Gallery, London
ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago
Almine Rech, New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai
Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
Rosenbaum Contemporary, Boca Raton, Palm Beach
Ryan Lee Gallery, New York
Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago
William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis
SmithDavidson Gallery, Amsterdam, Miami
Gary Snyder Fine Art MT, Montana
Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami
Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York
Southern Guild, Cape Town
Marc Straus, New York
Hollis Taggart Contemporary, New York
Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, London
Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York
Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago
Inman Gallery, Houston
Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London
Michael Janssen, Berlin
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York
Kasmin, New York
David Klein Gallery, Detroit
Kohn Gallery, Los Angeles
Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago
Greg Kucera Gallery, Seattle
M. LeBlanc, Chicago
Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne
Fabienne Levy, Lausanne
LnS Gallery, Miami
Jane Lombard Gallery, New York
Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami
LUCE GALLERY, Turin
Luhring Augustine, New York
David Lusk Gallery, Memphis, Nashville
Malin Gallery, New York, Aspen
Tandem Press, Madison
Unit London, London
UniX Gallery, New York
Vallarino Fine Art, New York
VETA by Fer Francés, Madrid
Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Volume Gallery, Chicago
Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis
Welancora Gallery, New York
Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London, Berlin
Western Exhibitions, Chicago, Skokie
Wexler Gallery, Philadelphia, New York
Maximillian William, London
Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe
Timothy Yarger Fine Art, Los Angeles, New York
Yusto / Giner, Marbella, Madrid
Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery, Luxembourg, Dubai, Paris
Anna Zorina Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
PROFILE presents solo booths and focused projects by established international galleries. Showcasing ambitious installations and tightly focused thematic exhibitions, this section features major projects by a single artist or collective.
Braverman Gallery, Tel Aviv
Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing
Dep Art Gallery, Milan
ENGAGE Projects, Chicago
Sean Horton (Presents), New York
Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles
KORNFELD Galerie, Berlin
Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles
Overduin & Co., Los Angeles
Galerie Richard, Paris
Eli Ridgway Gallery, Lisbon
Ronchini, London
Eduardo Secci, Florence, Milan
Spinello Projects, Miami
Washburn Gallery, New York
WHATIFTHEWORLD, Cape Town, Tulbagh
The EXPOSURE section, installed on the main floor of the exposition, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries ten years and younger, allowing the opportunity for younger galleries to participate in the international exposition. Aimé Iglesias Lukin, Director and Chief Curator of Visual Arts at Americas Society in New York, curated the 2023 EXPOSURE section.
"The 2023 EXPOSURE section brings together a global cohort of creative voices to present boundary-pushing work in new and interesting ways. The selected exhibitors herald from all over the world, with particular emphasis on emerging galleries in the global south, forming important dialogue with exhibitors rooted in Europe and North America. While the selection process was both inspiring and challenging at times, given the incredible range of applicants, I am confident that this year's presentation will provide visitors with a wealth of opportunities for discourse and discovery," said Aimé Iglesias Lukin, Director and Chief Curator of Visual Arts at Americas Society in New York.
The list of 2022 EXPOSURE galleries includes:
56 HENRY, New York
65GRAND, Chicago
Abattoir, Cleveland
Afriart Gallery, Kampala
Galerie Rolando Anselmi, Berlin, Rome
Anthony Gallery, Chicago
ARTCO Gallery, Berlin, Aachen
Barro, New York, Buenos Aires
Black Wall Street Gallery, New York
Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam
Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco
Casemore Gallery, San Francisco
Deli Gallery, New York, Mexico City
Dio Horia Gallery, Athens
Duran Mashaal, Montréal
Embajada, San Juan
First Floor Gallery Harare, Harare, Victoria Falls
FOLD, London
Fridman Gallery, New York
The Hole, New York, Los Angeles
Galería Karen Huber, Mexico City
Instituto De Visión, Bogotá, New York
Isla Flotante, Buenos Aires
kó, Lagos
M77, Milan
Martha's Contemporary, Austin
Martin Art Projects, Cape Town
Montague Contemporary, New York
Marisa Newman Projects, New York
Patrick Parrish Gallery, New York
Patel Brown, Toronto, Montréal
Kendra Jayne Patrick, Bern
PIEDRAS, Buenos Aires
Residency Art Gallery, Inglewood
Reyes | Finn, Detroit
SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR), Tehran, Mahshahr
SEPTEMBER, Kinderhook
Catinca Tabacaru Gallery, Bucharest
TERN, Nassau
VERVE, São Paulo
Voloshyn Gallery, Kyiv
Zalucky Contemporary, Toronto
The Editions + Books section offers a robust showcase of artist books, editions, prints, and more. From limited edition collectibles to commissioned prints, the participating exhibitors will offer a diverse array of media that spans photography, collage, drawing, printmaking, and art monographs.
The list of 2023 Editions + Books exhibitors include:
ART FOR CHANGE, New York
F.L. Braswell Fine Art, Chicago, Lakeside
Chicago Printmakers Collaborative, Chicago
Bert Green Fine Art, Chicago
Highpoint Editions, Minneapolis
Lusenhop Fine Art, Cleveland
Manneken Press, Bloomington
LeRoy Neiman Center for Print Studies, Columbia University, New York
Artbook + MCA Chicago Store, New York, Chicago
Normal Editions at Illinois State University, Normal
Printed Matter, New York
René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL
Stoney Road Press, Dublin
Wildwood Press LLC, St. Louis
Special Exhibitions presents presentations and site-specific work by non-profit organizations throughout Navy Pier's Festival Hall. Complementing the exposition's surrounding core programming, these exhibitions illustrate and preserve the important relationship between contemporary and modern art and non-profit organizations and institutions.
The list of 2023 Special Exhibitions includes:
6018North, Chicago
AMFM, Chicago
Aperture, New York
Arsenal Contemporary Art, Montréal, Toronto, New York
Art At A Time Like This, New York
Artadia, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco
Arts of Life - Circle Contemporary, Chicago
CASE Art Fund, Chicago, Oslo
Center for Native Futures, Chicago
Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago
The Conservation Center, Chicago
CPS Lives, Chicago
Human Rights Watch, Chicago
Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, Kalamazoo
Meno Parkas Gallery, Kaunas
Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago
National Hellenic Museum, Chicago
Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, Beijing
OSMOS, New York, Stamford
The Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago, Chicago
The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago
University of Chicago Department of Visual Arts, Chicago
Wave Pool, Cincinnati
Weinberg/Newton Gallery, Chicago
The 2023 Exhibitor sections will be presented alongside EXPO CHICAGO's rigorous and challenging on-site programming, including /Dialogues panel discussion series, and IN/SITU, large-scale suspended sculptures and site-specific works, curated by Claudia Segura, Curator of Exhibitions and Collection of the Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA).
EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art features leading international galleries alongside a leading platform for contemporary art and cultural programming. The 10th anniversary edition of EXPO CHICAGO will take place within Navy Pier's historic Festival Hall April 13-16, 2022. EXPO CHICAGO presents a diverse and inventive program, including /Dialogues (presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago) and Exchange by Northern Trust: An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting, unrivaled programs for both public and VIP audiences; IN/SITU, dynamic on-site installations highlighting large-scale sculpture, film, and site-specific work; and major public art initiatives, including IN/SITU Outside, with works installed throughout Chicago Park District locations, and OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project, a curated selection of work by International Artists displayed throughout the city's digital billboard network. The EXPO CHICAGO program also features an unprecedented commitment to host curatorial initiatives during the exposition, including the Curatorial Forum in partnership with Independent Curators International (ICI), and the Curatorial Exchange, which partners with foreign agencies and consulates to expand the exposition's global reach; and the Directors Summit, which brings together emerging art museum leaders for a three-day program addressing the shifting dynamics of museum leadership today.
EXPO CHICAGO is presented by Art Expositions, LLC. Under the leadership of President and Director Tony Karman, EXPO CHICAGO draws upon the city's rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while highlighting the region's contemporary arts community and inspiring its collector base. For more information on EXPO CHICAGO visit expochicago.com.