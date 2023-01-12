EXPO CHICAGO Announces Exhibitors For Tenth Anniversary Edition, April 13-16

EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary & modern art, today announced the list of exhibitors for the tenth anniversary edition, April 13-16, 2023 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Following the successful in-person return in 2022, EXPO CHICAGO's 10th anniversary edition will welcome more than 170 leading galleries representing 36 countries and 90 cities from around the world.

Countries represented at the 2023 exposition include: Argentina, Bahamas, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Zimbabwe.

"We are extremely proud to welcome the world to Chicago as we return to Navy Pier for the 10th anniversary edition of EXPO CHICAGO," said Tony Karman, President | Director. "We are deeply grateful for the work of our Selection Committee, our participating international exhibitors, our Presenting Sponsor Northern Trust and the many partners throughout the world who are contributing to our upcoming tenth edition."

The EXPO CHICAGO 2023 Selection Committee is comprised of the following leading gallerists: John Corbett and Jim Dempsey | Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago; Kavi Gupta | Kavi Gupta, Chicago; Leslie Hammons | Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis; Rhona Hoffman | Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; Miles McEnery | Miles McEnery Gallery, New York; Nick Olney | Kasmin, New York; Lauren Wittels | Luhring Augustine, New York.

Of the many new additions to the 2023 exposition, highlights include: Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles; Casas Riegner, Bogotá; Eric Firestone Gallery, New York, East Hampton; Micki Meng, San Francisco; Inman Gallery, Houston; Kohn Gallery, Los Angeles; Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne; Ortuzar Projects, New York; Galerie Poggi, Paris; Almine Rech, New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai; Ryan Lee Gallery, New York; Welancora Gallery, New York; Isla Flotante, Buenos Aires; kó, Lagos; Reyes | Finn, Detroit; SEPTEMBER, Kinderhook; Southern Guild, Cape Town; and Overduin & Co., Los Angeles.

Leading exhibitors returning to EXPO CHICAGO include: Almeida and Dale, São Paulo; Cristea Roberts Gallery, London; CURRO, Guadalajara; DC Moore, New York; Edel Assanti, London; Hales Gallery, London, New York; Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa; Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London; Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York; Jane Lombard Gallery, New York; Kasmin, New York; Luhring Augustine, New York; Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo, St. Barth; Miles McEnery Gallery, New York; Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York; NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels; Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles; Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London, Berlin; Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe; Marisa Newman Projects, New York; Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles; and WHATIFTHEWORLD, Cape Town, Tulbagh.

In addition to leading international galleries, the 2023 exposition features focused sections including EXPOSURE, dedicated to solo and two artist presentations by galleries ten years and younger, and PROFILE, which presents solo booths and focused projects by international galleries.

Gallery 1957, Accra, London

Aaron Galleries, Chicago

Almeida & Dale, São Paulo

Arróniz, Mexico City

Galería Artizar, Canary Islands

Bogéna Galerie, Saint-Paul de Vence, Phoenix

Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco

Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles

Casas Riegner, Bogotá

Casterline|Goodman Gallery, Aspen, Chicago

Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables

Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco

Ethan Cohen Gallery, New York, Beacon

Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago

Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London

C O U N T Y, Palm Beach

Catherine Couturier Gallery, Houston

Cristea Roberts Gallery, London

CURRO, Guadalajara

Stephen Daiter Gallery, Chicago

Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo, St. Barth

McCormick Gallery, Chicago

Miles McEnery Gallery, New York

Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago

Micki Meng, San Francisco

NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, New York, Marfa, Brussels

Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago

Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Nueveochenta, Bogotá

Claire Oliver Gallery, New York

ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul

Ortuzar Projects, New York

Pablo's Birthday, New York

Pentimenti Gallery, Philadelphia

Gerald Peters Contemporary, Santa Fe, New York

The Pit, Los Angeles, Palm Springs

Galerie Poggi, Paris

DC Moore Gallery, New York

De Buck Gallery, New York, Saint-Paul de Vence

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles

DOCUMENT, Chicago, Lisbon

Dolan/Maxwell, Philadelphia

Edel Assanti, London

Badr El Jundi, Madrid

Eric Firestone Gallery, New York, East Hampton

Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels

Forum Gallery, New York

Foto Relevance, Houston

Fredericks & Freiser, New York

David Gill Gallery, London

Goya Contemporary Gallery, Baltimore

Kavi Gupta, Chicago

Hales Gallery, London, New York

half gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles

Hesse Flatow, New York, Amagansett

Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa

Hexton Gallery, Aspen

Polígrafa Obra Gráfica, Barcelona

Pontone Gallery, London

ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago

Almine Rech, New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai

Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York

Rosenbaum Contemporary, Boca Raton, Palm Beach

Ryan Lee Gallery, New York

Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago

William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis

SmithDavidson Gallery, Amsterdam, Miami

Gary Snyder Fine Art MT, Montana

Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami

Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York

Southern Guild, Cape Town

Marc Straus, New York

Hollis Taggart Contemporary, New York

Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, London

Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York

Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago

Inman Gallery, Houston

Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London

Michael Janssen, Berlin

Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York

Kasmin, New York

David Klein Gallery, Detroit

Kohn Gallery, Los Angeles

Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago

Greg Kucera Gallery, Seattle

M. LeBlanc, Chicago

Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne

Fabienne Levy, Lausanne

LnS Gallery, Miami

Jane Lombard Gallery, New York

Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami

LUCE GALLERY, Turin

Luhring Augustine, New York

David Lusk Gallery, Memphis, Nashville

Malin Gallery, New York, Aspen

Tandem Press, Madison

Unit London, London

UniX Gallery, New York

Vallarino Fine Art, New York

VETA by Fer Francés, Madrid

Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Volume Gallery, Chicago

Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis

Welancora Gallery, New York

Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London, Berlin

Western Exhibitions, Chicago, Skokie

Wexler Gallery, Philadelphia, New York

Maximillian William, London

Yares Art, New York, Palm Springs, Santa Fe

Timothy Yarger Fine Art, Los Angeles, New York

Yusto / Giner, Marbella, Madrid

Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery, Luxembourg, Dubai, Paris

Anna Zorina Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

PROFILE presents solo booths and focused projects by established international galleries. Showcasing ambitious installations and tightly focused thematic exhibitions, this section features major projects by a single artist or collective.

Braverman Gallery, Tel Aviv

Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing

Dep Art Gallery, Milan

ENGAGE Projects, Chicago

Sean Horton (Presents), New York

Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles

KORNFELD Galerie, Berlin

Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles

Overduin & Co., Los Angeles

Galerie Richard, Paris

Eli Ridgway Gallery, Lisbon

Ronchini, London

Eduardo Secci, Florence, Milan

Spinello Projects, Miami

Washburn Gallery, New York

WHATIFTHEWORLD, Cape Town, Tulbagh

The EXPOSURE section, installed on the main floor of the exposition, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries ten years and younger, allowing the opportunity for younger galleries to participate in the international exposition. Aimé Iglesias Lukin, Director and Chief Curator of Visual Arts at Americas Society in New York, curated the 2023 EXPOSURE section.

"The 2023 EXPOSURE section brings together a global cohort of creative voices to present boundary-pushing work in new and interesting ways. The selected exhibitors herald from all over the world, with particular emphasis on emerging galleries in the global south, forming important dialogue with exhibitors rooted in Europe and North America. While the selection process was both inspiring and challenging at times, given the incredible range of applicants, I am confident that this year's presentation will provide visitors with a wealth of opportunities for discourse and discovery," said Aimé Iglesias Lukin, Director and Chief Curator of Visual Arts at Americas Society in New York.

The list of 2022 EXPOSURE galleries includes:

56 HENRY, New York

65GRAND, Chicago

Abattoir, Cleveland

Afriart Gallery, Kampala

Galerie Rolando Anselmi, Berlin, Rome

Anthony Gallery, Chicago

ARTCO Gallery, Berlin, Aachen

Barro, New York, Buenos Aires

Black Wall Street Gallery, New York

Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam

Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco

Casemore Gallery, San Francisco

Deli Gallery, New York, Mexico City

Dio Horia Gallery, Athens

Duran Mashaal, Montréal

Embajada, San Juan

First Floor Gallery Harare, Harare, Victoria Falls

FOLD, London

Fridman Gallery, New York

The Hole, New York, Los Angeles

Galería Karen Huber, Mexico City

Instituto De Visión, Bogotá, New York

Isla Flotante, Buenos Aires

kó, Lagos

M77, Milan

Martha's Contemporary, Austin

Martin Art Projects, Cape Town

Montague Contemporary, New York

Marisa Newman Projects, New York

Patrick Parrish Gallery, New York

Patel Brown, Toronto, Montréal

Kendra Jayne Patrick, Bern

PIEDRAS, Buenos Aires

Residency Art Gallery, Inglewood

Reyes | Finn, Detroit

SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR), Tehran, Mahshahr

SEPTEMBER, Kinderhook

Catinca Tabacaru Gallery, Bucharest

TERN, Nassau

VERVE, São Paulo

Voloshyn Gallery, Kyiv

Zalucky Contemporary, Toronto

The Editions + Books section offers a robust showcase of artist books, editions, prints, and more. From limited edition collectibles to commissioned prints, the participating exhibitors will offer a diverse array of media that spans photography, collage, drawing, printmaking, and art monographs.

The list of 2023 Editions + Books exhibitors include:

ART FOR CHANGE, New York

F.L. Braswell Fine Art, Chicago, Lakeside

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative, Chicago

Bert Green Fine Art, Chicago

Highpoint Editions, Minneapolis

Lusenhop Fine Art, Cleveland

Manneken Press, Bloomington

LeRoy Neiman Center for Print Studies, Columbia University, New York

Artbook + MCA Chicago Store, New York, Chicago

Normal Editions at Illinois State University, Normal

Printed Matter, New York

René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL

Stoney Road Press, Dublin

Wildwood Press LLC, St. Louis

Special Exhibitions presents presentations and site-specific work by non-profit organizations throughout Navy Pier's Festival Hall. Complementing the exposition's surrounding core programming, these exhibitions illustrate and preserve the important relationship between contemporary and modern art and non-profit organizations and institutions.

The list of 2023 Special Exhibitions includes:

6018North, Chicago

AMFM, Chicago

Aperture, New York

Arsenal Contemporary Art, Montréal, Toronto, New York

Art At A Time Like This, New York

Artadia, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco

Arts of Life - Circle Contemporary, Chicago

CASE Art Fund, Chicago, Oslo

Center for Native Futures, Chicago

Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago

The Conservation Center, Chicago

CPS Lives, Chicago

Human Rights Watch, Chicago

Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, Kalamazoo

Meno Parkas Gallery, Kaunas

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago

National Hellenic Museum, Chicago

Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, Beijing

OSMOS, New York, Stamford

The Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago, Chicago

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago

University of Chicago Department of Visual Arts, Chicago

Wave Pool, Cincinnati

Weinberg/Newton Gallery, Chicago

The 2023 Exhibitor sections will be presented alongside EXPO CHICAGO's rigorous and challenging on-site programming, including /Dialogues panel discussion series, and IN/SITU, large-scale suspended sculptures and site-specific works, curated by Claudia Segura, Curator of Exhibitions and Collection of the Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA).

EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art features leading international galleries alongside a leading platform for contemporary art and cultural programming. The 10th anniversary edition of EXPO CHICAGO will take place within Navy Pier's historic Festival Hall April 13-16, 2022. EXPO CHICAGO presents a diverse and inventive program, including /Dialogues (presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago) and Exchange by Northern Trust: An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting, unrivaled programs for both public and VIP audiences; IN/SITU, dynamic on-site installations highlighting large-scale sculpture, film, and site-specific work; and major public art initiatives, including IN/SITU Outside, with works installed throughout Chicago Park District locations, and OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project, a curated selection of work by International Artists displayed throughout the city's digital billboard network. The EXPO CHICAGO program also features an unprecedented commitment to host curatorial initiatives during the exposition, including the Curatorial Forum in partnership with Independent Curators International (ICI), and the Curatorial Exchange, which partners with foreign agencies and consulates to expand the exposition's global reach; and the Directors Summit, which brings together emerging art museum leaders for a three-day program addressing the shifting dynamics of museum leadership today.

EXPO CHICAGO is presented by Art Expositions, LLC. Under the leadership of President and Director Tony Karman, EXPO CHICAGO draws upon the city's rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while highlighting the region's contemporary arts community and inspiring its collector base. For more information on EXPO CHICAGO visit expochicago.com.