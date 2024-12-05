EVERY BRILLIANT THING Starring Jessie Fisher Extends at Writers Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Writers Theatre has added a week of performances to the hilarious and compassionate production of Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, directed by Kimberly Senior, and starring Jessie Fisher. Every Brilliant Thing will now run through January 12, 2025 in the Gillian Theatre.

“1. Ice Cream. 2. Water fights. 3. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV.” This is how a six-year-old child begins a list of all the things that make life wonderful. They're making the list for their mother, who suffers from depression. As life goes on, and the challenges faced morph from childhood to adulthood, the list continues to grow and take on a life of its own. By shining a hilarious and compassionate light on life’s small abundant joys, this big-hearted play—told in gentle collaboration with the audience—is a loving tribute to resilience and the lengths we will go to for those we love.



Every Brilliant Thing stars Jessie Fisher, who is returning home to Chicago after appearing on Broadway in A Beautiful Noise, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Once. Director Kimberly Senior returns to Writers where she previously directed Buried Child, The Scene, Marjorie Prime, The Diary of Anne Frank, Hedda Gabler and The Letters. She directed the 2013 Pulitzer Prize winning play Disgraced by Ayad Akhtar on Broadway.



The designers are: Izumi Inaba (scenic and costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Angela Baldasare and Mikhail Fiksel (co-sound design), and Rae Watson (props design). The creative team includes Faith Hart (assistant director), Erin Shea Brady (dramaturg) and Julie Jachym (stage manager).

