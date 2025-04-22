ENDGAME Production Team Announced At Facility Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago's Facility Theatre has announced the crew of its upcoming production of Samuel Beckett's ENDGAME, directed by Yasen Peyankov.

The production runs May 24 - June 29, 2025 (previews May 22 and 23) at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave., with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets (suggested donation of $25) are now on sale at www.facilitytheatre.org.

ENDGAME, by Samuel Beckett, explores themes of existential despair, isolation, and the cyclical nature of life. The relationship between Hamm, a blind and paralyzed man, and Clov, his servant, reflects the dependence and powerlessness inherent in human existence. Their repetitive dialogue and occasionally hilarious routines suggest the futility of attempting to find meaning or escape from their circumstances.

The Production Team includes Erin Sheets (Assistant Director / Production Manager), Alishiano Ayao (Stage Manager), Kirk Anderson (Set Designer), Richard Norwood (Lighting Designer), Rick Sims (Sound Designer), Bisa (Costume Designer / Props Designer), and Jake Flum (Marketing Director).

The cast features Kirk Anderson (Hamm), York Griffith (Clov), H.B. Ward (Nagg), and Shawna Franks (Nell).

