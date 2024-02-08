EASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Chicago Next Month

Performances run Friday, March 1, through Saturday, March 30.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 1 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Video: Watch Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo Photo 3 Video: Watch Hilty & Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo
Jennifer Morrison to Lead All-Women Cast of THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre Photo 4 Jennifer Morrison to Lead THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre

EASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Chicago Next Month

Vicki Quade’s comedy: Easter Bunny Bingo: Jesus, Resurrection, & Peeps! returns on March 1, just in time for the Easter season, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, Chicago.

The premise is that Mrs. Mary Margaret O’Brien, a former nun, is here tonight to play bingo and talk about Easter traditions, why Easter is never on the same day, the history of no-meat Fridays, why we either love or hate Peeps, Easter movies, and much more!

It’s a crazy night of Easter trivia, audience interaction, and a wacky contest all built about the concept of sin!  Add to that a box of wacky prizes, some Easter candy, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor for a night of entertainment you’ll never forget. And in this interactive bingo show, you’ll actually play bingo. What could be more fun?! You’ll be laughing so hard, you’ll have to be careful watching your bingo cards! 

Sharing the role of Mrs. O’Brien on stage will be the show’s creator, Vicki Quade, and veteran Chicago comedy actresses Liz Cloud and Nancy Greco. 

Easter Bunny Bingo is part of Quade’s bingo series, which also includes the long-running hits Bible Bingo, Christmas Bingo, and the Halloween comedy, Holy Ghost Bingo. She is also the co-creator of the long-running hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, and a host of other religious comedies. Her newest comedy is an interactive game show called Are You Smarter Than Your 8th Grade Nun?

 “As the creator of  Late Nite Catechism, Vicki Quade knows a thing or two about what makes a one-person show successful,” says Pioneer Press, Chicago.

 Easter Bunny Bingo will run for five weeks only during the Lenten season, starting Friday, March 1, through Saturday, March 30. There is no show on Easter Sunday. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.

Ticket prices are $35, group rates available. For tickets, call the box office at 773-404-7336 or go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290960®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenhousetheater.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Photos: Chicago Shakespeare Theater Presents William Shakespeares RICHARD III Photo
Photos: Chicago Shakespeare Theater Presents William Shakespeare's RICHARD III

Chicago Shakespeare Theater presents William Shakespeare’s Richard III, staged by Artistic Director Edward Hall in the Courtyard Theater, February 2–March 3. Power, greed, ambition. A world where to win is everything. And to win at all costs. This marks the first major US production of Richard III to feature a woman with a disability in the title role.

2
Lifeline Theatre Announces Cast for World Premiere KidSeries Production Of SKUNK AND BADGE Photo
Lifeline Theatre Announces Cast for World Premiere KidSeries Production Of SKUNK AND BADGER

Lifeline Theatre's World Premiere KidSeries Production of Skunk and Badger features a talented cast. Adapted by Lifeline Ensemble Member, this production is based on the popular book.

3
Video: Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing Miei Rampolli Femminini from Rossinis CINDERELLA Photo
Video: Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA

Rule #1: Don't wake Don Magnifico! In this video, watch a scene from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

4
Michael Henry and Tim Murray Come to the Den Theatre in April Photo
Michael Henry and Tim Murray Come to the Den Theatre in April

The Den Theatre has announced Michael Henry and Tim Murray, for a one-night-only performance on Sunday, April 21 at 7:15 p.m. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Chicago Shakespeare Theater Presents William Shakespeare's RICHARD IIIPhotos: Chicago Shakespeare Theater Presents William Shakespeare's RICHARD III
Lifeline Theatre Announces Cast for World Premiere KidSeries Production Of SKUNK AND BADGERLifeline Theatre Announces Cast for World Premiere KidSeries Production Of SKUNK AND BADGER
Michael Henry and Tim Murray Come to the Den Theatre in AprilMichael Henry and Tim Murray Come to the Den Theatre in April
2nd Act Players Premiere One-Woman Show RUNNING WITH COFFEE Friday Night2nd Act Players Premiere One-Woman Show RUNNING WITH COFFEE Friday Night

Videos

Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA Video
Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA
Photos/First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos/First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane Theatre
Photos & First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists in Chicago Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists
Le Piano Chicago (2/12-2/12)Tracker PHOTOS
My Fair Lady in Chicago My Fair Lady
James M. Nederlander Theater (3/12-3/17)
The Music Man in Concert in Chicago The Music Man in Concert
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre (2/02-2/11)
Love Songs are Weird, and other reasons I'm single in Chicago Love Songs are Weird, and other reasons I'm single
Hey Nonny Live Music + Local Kitchen (2/21-2/21)PHOTOS
Carnival of the Animals in Chicago Carnival of the Animals
Chicago Symphony Center (2/17-2/17)
Wipeout in Chicago Wipeout
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (2/29-3/30)
Dog Man: The Musical in Chicago Dog Man: The Musical
Studebaker Theater (1/31-2/24)
The St. John Passion in Chicago The St. John Passion
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (3/10-3/10)
Pack Drumline in Chicago Pack Drumline
Lund Auditorium (2/18-2/18)
Pretty Woman The Musical in Chicago Pretty Woman The Musical
CIBC Theater (3/12-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You