Drury Lane's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS & More Top BroadwayWorld Chicago's Fall Theatre Preview

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre coming up in the city this fall. Check out our editor's picks below!

Murder On The Orient Express

Drury Lane Theatre - August 31, 2022 through October 15, 2022

The Sound of Music

Paramount Theatre Aurora - November 9 through January 8th, 2023.

When carefree nun-in-training Maria is sent by her convent to be the governess of seven children, she finds herself unexpectedly questioning her choices in life and falling in love with the children's stern father, all the while the events of World War II play out in the background. One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite, The Sound of Music has enchanted audiences for more than 50 years. Experience it for the first time or all over again at Paramount Theatre, where our lobby will be decked out in Christmas decorations, including a two-story Christmas tree.

Parade

Theatre Nebula - September 17, 2022 through October 08, 2022

Winner of Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score, the tragic, true story of the trial and lynching of a man wrongly accused of murder is brought to theatrical life. In true fashion Theatre Nebula brings you an impactful production in tune with their mission to present shows that give the audience insight into historical events and explore the human condition. Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning Parade explores the endurance of love and hope against all the odds. With a book by acclaimed playwright Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) and a rousing, colorful and haunting score by Jason Robert Brown (Songs For a New World, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County), Parade is a moving examination of the darkest corners of America's history. In 1913, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia, is put on trial for the murder of thirteen-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker under his employ. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, a sensationalist publisher and a janitor's false testimony seal Leo's fate. His only defenders are a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion. Daring, innovative and bold, Parade is filled with soaring music and a heart-wrenching story, offering a moral lesson about the dangers of prejudice and ignorance that should not be forgotten.

Fiddler On The Roof

Lyric Opera Of Chicago - September 17, 2022 through October 06, 2022

One of the world's leading opera directors, Barrie Kosky is celebrated from Vienna to Paris and from Bayreuth to London, where his new Ring cycle will take the stage at the Royal Opera starting next year. When his production of Fiddler on the Roof premiered at Komische Oper Berlin in 2017, international critics heralded the arrival of a completely original and unique experience created from this revered, Tony Award-winning masterpiece. "Songs many of us have heard our whole lives sentimentalized...are given weight and take on deep meaning," raved the Los Angeles Times. Experience a Fiddler like no other, with the full power of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus as well as a production that is both grand in scale and intimate in its power to bring you directly to the heart of the village of Anatevka. Join us as Tevye, his wife Golde, and their five daughters experience the real joys and sorrows that have made this meaningful work an enduring part of our culture.

Clyde's

Goodman Theatre - September 10, 2022 through October 09, 2022

Creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde's, a truck stop cafe. Even as the shop's mischievous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staffers are given purpose and permission to dream-finding that "sometimes a hero is more than a sandwich" (New York Times). This stirring, masterful play from the team of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat) makes its Chicago premiere after its Tony-nominated run on Broadway.

The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - September 01, 2022 through October 09, 2022

Steppenwolf presents The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington. On stage September 1st through October 9th. Dizzying and fantastical, this skewering Chicago premiere from James Ijames's daring voice puts the American myth on trial. Get tickets now.

Children of Eden in Concert

Cadillac Palace Theatre - October 15, 2022 through October 15, 2022

Freely based on the Biblical Book of Genesis, Children of Eden provides a unique telling of the story of creation through the epic of Noahs flood. With a frank, heartfelt, and humorous examination of the age-old relationship between parent and child, Children of Eden provides a timeless story for the entire family to enjoy. With musical theatre hit songs such as Lost in the Wilderness, Spark of Creation, and Aint it Good, this is an event theatre fans wont want to miss.The show features book and score respectively provided by Tony and Olivier Award winner, John Caird (Les Mis, Nicholas Nickelby) and Academy and Grammy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell). The concert production will be spearheaded by Derek Van Barham (Director), Nicholas Ranauro (Choreographer), and Kyle Hass (Artistic Producer). The concert will be produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment. Casting and creative team updates for the event will be announced soon.

Little Shop of Horrors

Citadel Theatre - September 15, 2021 through October 16, 2022

Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, LITTLE SHOP follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it.

What to Send Up When It Goes Down

Lookingglass Theatre Company - September 24, 2022 through October 16, 2022

Designed to help Black communities heal from American racialized violence, What to Send Up When It Goes Down is a vital theatrical work. It is a participatory, shapeshifting experience intent on creating space for collective catharsis, cleansing and healing. The performance unfolds as a series of vignettes which employ a variety of forms including parody, song, movement, and facilitated dialogue. Breaking the fourth wall, cast members enact the script differently in each performance as members of the audience are invited not only to behold the piece as spectators, but to become part of the current that holds the story together. Throughout the run of What to Send Up When It Goes Down, Congo Square will debut The Celebration of Healing Initiative, a program that provides audiences with a curated space for individual and community healing. Celebration of Healing events are free and open to all audience members.

Wicked

James M. Nederlander Theatre - September 28, 2022 through December 04, 2022

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Ozbut from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skinsmart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendshipsuntil the world decides to call one good, and the other one wicked.From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKEDthe untold true story of the Witches of Oztransfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think.

