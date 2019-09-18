Drury Lane Theatre Hosts Celie's Southern Tea Service In Conjunction With THE COLOR PURPLE

Experience true Southern hospitality at Celie's Southern Tea before the matinee performance of the Tony Award-winning musical The Color Purple on October 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Enjoy scrumptious Southern comfort food like fried green tomatoes, cornbread muffins, and hummingbird cake, and meet "Celie" and her sister "Nettie," played by Eben K. Logan and Kyrie Courter. Celie's Southern Tea is $37.00 for adults and $27.00 for children 12 and under. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at The Color Purple, then complete your experience by attending the 3:00 p.m. performance immediately following tea. To purchase tickets for Celie's Southern Tea or The Color Purple, call 630.530.0111 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com. The Color Purple runs through November 3, 2019, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Drury Lane Theatre continues its 2019/2020 Season with the 2016 Tony Award-winning The Color Purple, with book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russel, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The Color Purple is directed by Lili-Anne Brown, choreographed by Breon Arzell, and music directed by Jermaine Hill. The production runs September 13 - November 3, 2019, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, September 19 at 8:00 p.m.

The Color Purple tells the story of Celie, an African American woman in the American South during the early 1900s, as she navigates her adoration for her sister and her beloved children, the strife of being in an abusive relationship, and her own spirituality. This inspiring musical is based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and has earned nearly fifteen Tony Award nominations including two wins, one for the Best Revival of a Musical.

The cast of The Color Purple features Eben K. Logan (Celie), Sydney Charles (Shug Avery), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Sofia), Melvin Abston (Mister), Gilbert Domally (Harpo), and Kyrie Courter (Nettie). The cast also includes Jos N. Banks, Adia Bell, Chuckie Benson, Sean Blake, Shantel Cribbs, Melanie Loren, Marvin Malone II, Gabriel Mudd, Adhana Reid, Camille Robinson, Alexis J. Roston, Lorenzo Rush Jr., and Joey Stone.

The creative team for The Color Purple includes Arnel Sancianco (Scenic Design), Samantha C. Jones (Costume Design), Cat Wilson (Lighting Design), Ray Nardelli (Sound Design), and Paul Deziel (Projection Design). Larry Baker is the Production Stage Manager.

The Color Purple is rated PG-13.

More Dining Options at Drury Lane

Drury Lane's gorgeous Lucille Restaurant offers convenient pre-show dining on-site and is regularly open for lunch, dinner, Afternoon Tea, and Sunday Brunch in addition to special holiday meals.

PRE-THEATRE DINING AT DRURY LANE

Wednesdays at 11:00am

Thursdays at 11:00am at 6:00pm

Fridays at 6:00pm

Saturdays at 1:00pm and 6:00pm

Sundays at 4:00pm

Price: Varies

Make the most of your Drury Lane experience by enjoying a pre-show meal in our gorgeous Lucille Restaurant. Each menu is crafted with pre-show appetites in mind and offers prix fixe or a la carte options. Reservations can be made by calling 630.530.8300.

For additional information about events and dining at Drury Lane, visit LucilleRestaurant.com or call 630.530.8300.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You