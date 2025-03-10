Doug Varty To Celebrate the Music of Rod Stewart at Raue Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Doug Varty will pay tribute to the legendary Rod Stewart in "Forever Young" on Friday, May 2nd at 8:00 pm. This performance will take place at the Raue Center For The Arts.

It's a perfect opportunity for fans of all ages to enjoy an authentic live music experience that captures the essence of one of rock music's greatest icons.

With decades of experience, Canadian musician, songwriter, and recording artist Doug Varty has shared the stage with rock legends such as Tina Turner and Bob Seger. His passion for honoring Rod Stewart through music has made him a respected name in the tribute act scene. Varty explains, "When my band and I played Rod Stewart covers, people would often mistake my voice for his. That's when I realized a tribute show would truly resonate with audiences."

As live music enthusiasts look for familiar and enjoyable experiences, Varty delivers a highly entertaining night filled with all the classic hits that fans know and love. "A well-reviewed tribute act is a sure thing," he adds. "You don't have to convince anyone to have a good time."

Tickets start at $40* ($28 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. Restrictions and fees may apply.

