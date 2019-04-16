Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, MAMMA MIA! And STEEL MAGNOLIAS To Headline TLP's 2019 Season

Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP), the premier professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, opens its 58th consecutive summer season for 2019 on May 11 with the ABBA Tribute Band, Dancing Queen. Artistic Director Paul Stancato and Executive Director Dan Danielowski are busily making preparations for the opening.

The subscription series will begin on May 30 with Disney's The Little Mermaid, based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World." Disney's The Little Mermaid is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato and stars Anna Catherine Smith, returning to TLP in the title role.

Following on June 20 is Michael Frayn's Noises Off. This farce takes a fond look at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe's production of Nothing On in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Brimming with slapstick comedy, Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and - of course - flying sardines! Kevin Theis, last summer's director of Baskerville, returns to direct Noises Off.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite Brother's Grimm's storybook characters and bring them together in Into The Woods for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Will everyone live 'happily ever after'? Find out when TLP's Artistic Director, Paul Stancato, directs this fantastical fairytale of dreams opening on July 5.

In Mamma Mia! with book by Catherine Johnson and music by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. Mamma Mia! is directed by Timothy Hall. Felicia Finely with Broadway credits including Aida, The Wedding Singer and Smokey Joe's Café, will star in the TLP production.

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' seventeenth-century masterpiece Don Quixote, Man of La Mancha with music by Mitch Leigh, lyrics by Joe Darion, and book by Dale Wasserman is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. Powerful, brutal, hilarious, and heartbreaking, Man of La Mancha celebrates the perseverance of a dying old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. The celebrated score includes "The Impossible Dream," "I, Don Quixote," "Dulcinea," "I Really Like Him," "Little Bird," and "To Each His Dulcinea." The show is directed by Dan Barron.

The summer season will conclude with Steel Magnolias, by Robert Harling. Steel Magnolias is one of the most popular and successful plays in recent memory. Truvy Jones runs a successful beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies in the neighborhood have a standing Saturday appointment. As the women of Chinquapin makes their ways over life's many hurdles together, they find comfort (and a fair amount of verbal ribbing) in one another. Dana Iannuzzi, last summer's director of Beehive, returns to direct Steel Magnolias. Michelle McKenzie-Voigt (Jeannette in TLP's The Full Monty) returns as Clairee and Felicia Finely takes on the role of Truvy.

In September, TLP will bring Disney's Newsies with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein to the stage. Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit inspires everyone to fight for what's right and "Seize the Day." Disney's Newsies is not included in the Subscription. Subscription holders may add Disney's Newsies at the Subscription price of $20.

Subscription tickets to see all six productions are available for $119. You can add Noises Off to your subscription for an additional $20. Individual tickets are also on sale. Ticket prices are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $20 for students and children. Subscriptions or individual tickets may be purchased in person at the playhouse, located at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll, Illinois, 61053. Phone sales are available at 815-244-2035, and online purchases will be available at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.

Youth productions and special events can be seen online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.





