Definition Theatre Presents Chicago Premiere Of AMERICA V.2.1: THE SAD DEMISE AND EVENTUAL EXTINCTION OF THE AMERICAN NEGRO

Definition Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of America v.2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of the American Negro by Stacey Rose and directed by Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. America V.2.1 will stream virtually on demand from November 2 - November 21, 2021. The virtual press opening will stream on November 2, 2021. This production was filmed at the Vittum Theater in Noble Square.

In America v. 2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of the American Negro, playwright Stacey Rose presents a timely look at a dystopian future that seems disturbingly present. A company of actors tasked with re-telling the history of the American Negro find themselves fighting for their survival. As their story unravels, they are forced to confront the very systems of power that have dictated their existence, and the oppressive cycles which they have fallen into themselves. This hauntingly funny Chicago premiere is a terrifying collision of past and present that questions who is in charge of preserving the truth of our shared American history.

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with the immensely talented writer, Stacey Rose, and each and every artist that worked on this production," says Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. "As we investigated how and why theatre would survive during the pandemic, our value of archiving the work of BIPOC artists took center stage. I know this moving collaboration between film and theatre will stay with our audiences for a very long time. This play is a warning shot to all of America as it reckons with the history at our foundation. It inspires the next generation to not only hold our current leaders accountable but to also become the best leaders they can be. It's past time for our society to do away with subservient behavior politically and socially which is why I can't wait to share this milestone production with Chicago and across the nation."

The cast of America v.2.1 includes ensemble members Carley Cornelius, Martasia Jones with Bernard Gilbert, Kenneth D. Johnson, Victor Musoni.

The production team for America v.2.1 includes Tyrone Phillips (Director), Lowell Thomas (Director of Photography), Steph Paul (Choreographer), Christie Chiles Twillie (Music Direction & Composition), Yu Shibagaki (Set Designer), Kristy Hall (Costume Designer), Jason Lynch (Lighting Designer), Slick Jorgensen (Lighting Director), Conner Wang (Co-Sound Designer), David Samba (Co-Sound Designer), Mike Tutaj (Projections Designer), Mara Ishihara Zinky (Properties Designer & Scenic Charge), Jared Bellot (Dramaturg), Zev Steinrock (Fight & Intimacy Choreographer), Manuel Ortiz (Technical Director), Jonesy Jones (Sound Engineer), Louis Lothan (Head Electrician), Alexandra Oparka (Production Stage Manager), and Neel McNeill (Production Manager).