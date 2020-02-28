Definition Theatre Company Announces Casting For WHITE By James Ijames

Definition Theatre announces casting for the Chicago premiere of WHITE by newly-added ensemble member James Ijames, directed by Tasia A. Jones. WHITE will run from April 17 - May 24, 2020, with a press opening on Saturday, April 25 at 6:00pm. Definition Theatre presents WHITE in collaboration with Steppenwolf Theatre's LookOut Series in the Steppenwolf 1700 Theatre. Tickets for WHITE are on sale and can be purchased online at steppenwolf.org or by calling 312-335-1650. The 1700 Theatre is located behind Front Bar at 1700 N Halsted.

The cast of WHITE features Ensemble Member Martaisa Jones (St. Diana), with Amira Danan (Vanessa), Niko Kourtis (Gus), Sarah Rachel Schol (Jane), and Nick Shoda (Tanner).

Gus is a painter expecting his big break with a prestigious contemporary art museum in 'The New America' exhibition. When he's told by the museum's new curator that "white dudes" aren't a part of New America, he enlists the help of Vanessa, a black actress, and together they create Balkonae Townsend, a bold, young radical artist to serve as the face of his work. But when things start to spiral out of control, Gus is left to deal with the mess he created, and Vanessa must come to terms with her own agency as an artist. Audacious and bitingly funny, WHITE, explores white privilege, racial politics and the fine line between appropriation and opportunity.

The WHITE production team includes Scott Penner (Scenic Designer), Sanja Manakoski (Costume Designer), Simean Carpenter (Lighting Designer), David Samba (Sound Designer), Sam Rosenfeld (Props Designer) and Maddie Martin (Production Manager). Additional credits include Jared Bellot (Dramaturg) and Ariel Beller (Assistant Stage Manager).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You