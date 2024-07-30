Dave Gallagher Will Perform First Concert in Eight Years at Chicago's Davenport's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With over 160,000 recordings sold, a quarter of a million streams, and numerous live TV and radio performances, acclaimed recording artist Dave Gallagher will return in his first concert in 8 years, celebrating the release of his first full length CD in a decade - Love Songs... The Best of Me.

The album includes covers of Bonnie Raitt's I Can't Make You Love Me, Barry Manilow's All The Time, Fallen from Pretty Woman, Carole King's Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow and Richard Marx's The Best of Me.

Dave's first Chicago performance in nearly a decade will take place on Sunday, September 29 at 3:30pm at Wicker Park's Davenport's, 1383 N Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. Tickets are $28 with a two-drink minimum and are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com. Dave will be performing selections from his new album, as well as fan favorites, chart hits and songs that played an important part in his 25 years in the music industry.

Dave's longtime producer/arranger, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Danny Kravitz who is also a noted screenwriter (liam neesom's #1 box office hit The Marksman) and author, will be the opening act at the concert. Dave will be joined with music director/pianist and Chicago favorite Mark Burnell, Kravitz on guitar, Adam Whiteman on percussion, Jun on sax and a cellist. This marks Dave's first full length concert since losing his voice in 2016 that caused him to cease live performing for several years. Now, better than ever, and still possessing what the Sun Times called "his far-reaching, emotion packed vocals," this will be a must-see and hear event.

With three full length albums and three EP's, Dave's recordings have resulted in 160,000 in sales, over a quarter of a million streams, international radio play including the BBC, and hits on iTunes Top 200 Albums Chart, Amazon's Top 50 Chart, and four singles on Adult Contemporary Christian and Inspirational charts.

With his upcoming CD Love Songs... The Best of Me and his live concert, you will experience why Nashville radio host Josie Brandon (The Josie Brandon Show) said "I got Goosebumps. When you hear his voice, you stop what you're doing and listen."

