DANCE FOR LIFE 2025 to Feature 10 Chicago Companies in One-Night-Only Performance at The Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Chicago Dance Health Fund has announced the full program for Dance for Life 2025, the city’s annual benefit performance supporting preventive health care and critical medical needs for Chicago’s dance professionals. The 34th annual edition will take place Saturday, August 16 at 6 p.m. at The Auditorium (50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive), followed by the After Party Gala at Venue SIX10.

This year’s event features the largest lineup since 1993, with 10 professional dance companies performing an eclectic mix of world premieres, company excerpts, and bold new works. Highlights include the Dance for Life debut of Aerial Dance Chicago, Giordano Dance Chicago’s Red & Black, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago’s Blue Soup, The Joffrey Ballet’s Andante, and Trinity Irish Dance Company’s A NEW DAWN.

Other featured works include:

Arc of the Heart by Aerial Dance Chicago (Chloe Jensen)

Ninjas in Tutus by Chicago Tap Allstars (Martin “Tré” Dumas)

Sacred Spaces by Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (Nicole Clarke-Springer)

Temporal Trance by South Chicago Dance Theatre (Frank Chaves)

Devastating Stereo Bots by Movement Revolution Dance Crew (Monternez Rezell)

Pearl by Visceral Dance Chicago (Nick Pupillo)

The evening culminates in a world premiere finale choreographed by Jonathan E. Alsberry, who made his Dance for Life choreographic debut in 2024. The new work will feature dancers from across participating companies and center on themes of family and celebration.

Tickets are now on sale:

Performance + After Party Gala: $500

Performance only: $45–$125

Group Sales: 312-341-2300

Purchase at auditoriumtheatre.org or through The Auditorium Box Office.

Since its inception, Dance for Life has raised more than $8 million and featured over 50 Chicago-based dance companies. Proceeds benefit the Chicago Dance Health Fund and AIDS Foundation Chicago. The 2025 Co-Chairs are Jamin and Ekua McGinnis.

For full program details, donations, and more information, visit cdhf.org or secure.qgiv.com/event/dfl2025.

Comments

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...