DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Opens North American Tour In Chicago

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern officially opened its North American tour last night at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. The Chicago engagement runs through September 28 before continuing to additional cities.

The cast features Will Champion, RJ Christian, Jasmin Malave, Conner Marx, R. Alex Murray, Madelyn Murphy, Diego F. Salinas, Cassidy Sledge, and Alex Stompoly.

Based on the world’s most famous role-playing game, this immersive theatrical experience invites audiences to step beyond the tabletop and onto the stage, blending comedy, improv, and storytelling into a unique, audience-driven adventure. Since premiering in New York in May 2024, The Twenty-Sided Tavern has toured internationally, including a run at the Sydney Opera House.

Created by David Carpenter and co-produced by Carpenter and Showpath Entertainment Ltd under license from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, the show continues to evolve with each performance as the audience shapes the story.

For tickets and tour information, visit thetwentysidedtavern.com.

Photo credit: André Chung