DOUBLE VISION Debuts Indiegogo Campaign

Double Vision, a new sci-fi comedy musical, makes its Midwest premiere at the 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival. An original show of galactic proportions, Double Vision turns musical theatre on its head with science fiction inspirations, queer- and POC-centered narratives, and an 80s rock-inspired score.

On September 30, Double Vision also launches its campaign in support of the show. Visit igg.me/at/doublevisionthemusical for more information on the campaign and to support institutional change in theatre in the Chicago area and beyond.

The cast features Ryan Frenk, Jennifer Ledesma, Gina Martin, Ethan Carlson, and Brian Pember.

The creative team includes direction by Zach Barr, music and vocal direction by Justin Cavazos, stage management by Erin Collins, and graphic design by Olivia Sy.





