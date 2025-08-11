DIARY OF A BLACK ILLUSIONIST to Return to Chicago Magic Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago’s home for close-up magic, will present the return of Walter King Jr. (aka The Spellbinder)’s show Diary of a Black Illusionist after its sold out run this spring. King brings his show back to the Chicago Magic Lounge Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 2 – December 17, 2025. Tickets are priced $42 (Main Floor) and $47.50 (Front Row).



The Spellbinder returns! Diary of a Black Illusionist is back by popular demand. Diary of a Black Illusionist combines magic and heartfelt storytelling, inspired by the vibrant energy of Chicago's urban scene. Join Walter King, Jr.as he brings his personal diary to life on stage, sharing entries addressed to his father and revealing how his West Side roots influenced his unique blend of hip-hop dance, music, theater, and mind-bending magic. King's career spans the epic dance clubs of 1980s Chicago, the grand stages of Las Vegas, viral fame, and international renown with millions of views on social media.



Diary of a Black Illusionist is more than a show—it's a celebration of culture, resilience, and wonder, brought to life by a master entertainer who knows exactly how to leave you astonished, uplifted, and spellbound.



About Walter King, Jr.

Walter King, Jr., "The Spellbinder" is America's premier Master entertainer of magic and illusion. Born and raised on the Westside of Chicago, Walter is a self-taught illusionist/magician and the first to combine Hip-Hop dance, music, and theater with the visual art of illusion and magic. He is also the first African American Illusionist to perform in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. King, an award-winning illusionist, has performed for nearly 4 decades throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean Islands and has entertained stars like Jennifer Hudson, Gladys Knight, and Chance The Rapper, to name a few. A recent private performance went viral on TikTok and Instagram, accumulating over 15 million views worldwide. During the late 2000s, he was named one of the "Great Performers of Illinois" by the IAC (Illinois Arts Council).



The Chicago Magic Lounge is also pleased to announce its slate of programming for the 2025 holiday season. Join CML from Halloween through New Year’s Eve for unforgettable evenings of spooky mystery and sleight of hand, close-up magic, escape artistry, and more.



The 2025 Holiday Lineup Includes:



Halloween Weekend

The Signature Show: Tricks and Treats

Thursday, October 30 - November 2nd

Tickets: Front Row $90 - $98, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $80.00 – $90.00, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $70 - $80, Mezzanine $60.00 – $65.00.



This Halloween, we've curated a wickedly entertaining weekend of devious deceptions, spooky tales, and miraculous feats. Our featured act is the award-winning magician and escape artist, Thomas Solomon, renowned as "The World's Greatest Escape Artist." Thomas will captivate audiences with his innovative performance of magic and escape artistry.



In addition, master magician and storyteller David Parr will return to the Chicago Magic Lounge to headline this celebration of spooky season—his favorite time of year. David will take you on a mysterious journey that is both weird and wonderful.



True to Chicago-style magic, the first hour will feature walk-around magic performed right at your table by our resident magicians. It's a weekend that promises to provide chills and thrills like no other.



Guests who purchase tickets for the Front Row, Main Floor Cabaret, and Main Floor Banquette are invited to an exclusive close-up magic performance directly after the main stage show in our 43-seat close-up gallery, The 654 Club—limited availability.

