DEATHTRAP Comes to the Skokie Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MadKap Productions will present the comedy-thriller DEATHTRAP by Ira Levin for 10 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie, from Nov 7 thru Nov 23, 2025, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Nov 19 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $42 general admission, $38 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at SkokieTheatre.org or by calling 847-677-7761

DEATHTRAP holds the record for the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway, and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play. Famous playwright Sidney Bruhl, struggling with a career slump, plots to murder a young writer and steal his promising script. But as suspense builds and loyalties shift, nothing is as it seems. Full of dark humor, unexpected twists, and sharp suspense, Deathtrap is a masterclass in tension and intrigue that will leave you questioning every move.

DEATHTRAP stars Michael Lomenick as Sidney, with Beck Damron, Jeanne Dwan, Aidan Sternberg and BEKA rounding out the cast. It is directed by Christa Retka, with Set Design by Brian Wasserman and Lighting design by Pat Henderson. Wendy Kaplan and Wayne Mell produce for MadKap Productions.

MadKap Productions started their 11th season at Skokie Theatre this past July with the musicals A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM and PIPPIN. It resumes in February with Stephen Sondheim’s COMPANY, and Tenessee Williams’ classic drama A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE.