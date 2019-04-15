Cubs-Inspired Musical MIRACLE Announces Casting Ahead Of World Premiere In Chicago This May

A Miracle is coming to Chicago. Inspired by Chicago's beloved 2016 World Series Champions the Chicago Cubs, MIRACLE, makes its highly-anticipated World Premiere at the Royal George Theatre (1641 N Halsted St) with previews May 8.

With a book by Jason Brett (Co-Founder of the Apollo Theater and Co-Producer of the film About Last Night), and music and lyrics by Jeff Award-winner Michael Mahler (Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Jeff Award nominated Road Show; Drury Lane Theatre: Hot Mikado; American Blues Theater: Jeff Award Recipient Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), this heartwarming musical is directed by Damon Kiely (World Premiere: Thieves Like Us; American Blues Theatre: Jeff Award nominated Hank Williams: Lost Highway; American Theater Company: Jeff Award nominated Oklahoma!) and produced by William Marovitz and Arny Granat.

Set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs 2016 Championship season, MIRACLE tells the story of a typical working class Chicago family and what it means to have faith, lose it and try to regain it again. The production chronicles the Chicago Cubs' struggle to win the pennant, as well as the life of the Delaneys, a close-knit Chicago Irish family fighting to keep their bar near Wrigley Field afloat financially. Throughout MIRACLE, the audience will journey through Pops Delaney's efforts to resolve conflicts with his son, Charlie, and Charlie's attempts to keep the business alive, as well as cheer along with Charlie's 11-year-old daughter Dani, who is completely enamored with the boys in blue, and his wife Sofia, a Chicago Public School teacher, who is the glue that keeps the family together.

"The Chicago Cubs have had a memorable impact on not only Chicagoans, but fans around the world," says creator and producer William Marovitz. "This story is more than just baseball. It illustrates how hope, faith, and belief can take you somewhere where you never imagined. With this musical, we celebrate the highs and lows of life directly paralleled with the Cubs winning the World Series, and how believing in a miracle can get you further than you ever could have ever dreamed."

MIRACLE stars Brandon Dahlquist as "Charlie" (Broadway: Bronx Bombers; San Francisco Playhouse: Dogfight; Writers Theater: Jeff Award nominated A Little Night Music; Porchlight Music Theatre: City of Angels), Gene Weygandt as "Pops" (Broadway: Wicked, Big; National Tour: Wicked, A Christmas Story; Marriott Theatre: Jeff Award Recipients A Day in Hollywood and Me and My Girl), Amaris Sanchez as "Dani 1" (Broadway: On Your Feet!; National Tour: On Your Feet!; Goodman Theatre: A Christmas Carol), Elise Wolf as "Dani 2" (Mercury Theater: The Christmas Schooner; The Artistic Home Theatre: By the Bag of Cats, Miracle on 34th Street), Allison Sill as "Sofia" (Marriott Theatre: Pinkalicious, Honeymoon in Vegas, She Loves Me; Paramount Theatre: Oklahoma!; Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Seussical), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis as "Larry" (Writers Theater: Jeff Award Recipient Parade; Marriott Theatre: Dreamgirls, Ragtime, Man of La Mancha; Paramount Theatre: In the Heights, Little Mermaid), Veronica Garza as "Babs" (Theatre Wit: Jeff Award Recipient Tonya and Nancy; Firebrand Theatre: Jeff Award nominated 9 to 5; Theo Ubique: Jeff Award nominated A New Brain), and Michael Kingston as "Weslowski/Sleaze" (National Tour: Flashdance The Musical; Paramount Theatre: Hairspray; Jackalope Theatre: Ideation).

The production will feature choreography by Dina DiCostanzo, musical direction by Kory Danielson, set design by Collette Pollard, costume design by Izumi Inaba, lighting design by Christine Binder, sound design by Ray Nardelli, projection design by Mike Tutaj, and properties design by Angela McIlvain.

The performance schedule for MIRACLE is Wednesdays at 7:30pm, Thursdays at 2pm and 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. For more information, please visit www.miraclethemusical.com, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling The Royal George Theatre box office at 312.988.9000.





