Crystal Skillman, Sarafina Vecchio, Aaron Holland & More Join SCARY STORIES

Off the ongoing success of their comedy series CHANNEL 13, Random Acts celebrates spooky season with SCARY STORIES AROUND THE FIRE, an audio experience set to release across platforms this October.

The SCARY STORIES series launched in-person in 2019, selling out Otherworld Theatre. The 2020 production was retooled as the filmed Scary Stories: Dark Web, which has reached over 30,000 screens and features a cameo from horror legend (and Candyman himself!) Tony Todd.

SCARY STORIES AROUND THE FIRE will present audio adaptations by Crystal Skillman (Adventure Time, Mary and Max), as well as Bryan Renaud, Savanna Rae and Bianca Phipps. Currently announced casting includes Angie Campbell, Samantha Garcia, Aaron Holland, Dana Macel, Shaina Summerville, and Sarafina Vecchio.

Crystal Skillman, author of the featured story THE NEW WORLD, is a four-time New York Times Critics Pick. She is the book writer for the musical MARY AND MAX and co-writer of KING KIRBY from the Broadway Podcast Network. She has also written for both Marvel and Adventure Time. Her new audio drama THE MAGICIAN'S MAGICIAN launches this fall.

THE NEW WORLD is directed by Sarah Storm, co-founder of BOOM Integrated. Sarah is the producer of both the award-winning "Hello Monday with Jessi Hempel" and "This is Working with Daniel Roth" podcasts. She appears weekly with host Jessi Hempel on "LinkedIn Live" for Hello Monday Office Hours. Sarah is a member of SAG-AFTRA, AEA, and The Dramatists' Guild.

SCARY STORIES AROUND THE FIRE will be available on Youtube and wherever you enjoy podcasts. A suggested donation of $5 is encouraged. More information is available at RandomActsNetwork.com.

Random Acts has continued paying all artists throughout the pandemic, despite losing nearly 100% of revenue from ticket sales. Please consider supporting our fall campaign, and help us to make more independent entertainment.

www.randomactsnetwork.com

https://www.gofundme.com/f/random-acts-fall-fundraiser