Conductor James Gaffigan to Return to the Chicago Symphony and More

American conductor James Gaffigan will embark on three upcoming U.S. engagements, leading performances with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on May 31, 2025, the National Symphony Orchestra from June 12 to June 14, 2025, and the San Francisco Symphony on June 20 and 22, 2025.

Gaffigan conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 7:30pm, leading the orchestra in a musical "American road trip" featuring the Orchestra's first performance of Dvořák's American Suite followed by two works by Bernstein: Three Dance Episodes from On the Town and Overture to Candide. Completing the program are three pieces by Gershwin - Summertime and My Man's Gone Now from Porgy and Bess, and An American in Paris - as well as two songs by Florence Price that also receive their first CSO performances in this program. Soprano Janai Brugger performs as featured soloist.

On Thursday, June 12 at 7:00pm; Friday, June 13 at 8:00pm; and Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 8:00pm, Gaffigan leads the National Symphony Orchestra in concerts spotlighting film music by classical composers, including Leonard Bernstein's soundtrack to On the Waterfront and Nino Rota's music for The Godfather. Thursday's concert also features GRAMMY Award winner James Ehnes in a performance of James Newton Howard's Violin Concerto No. 2, while Friday's program incorporates Michael Abels' work Delights and Dances and Saturday's performance spotlights the NSO's Principal Horn, Abel Pereira, in John Williams' Horn Concerto.

In a pair of concerts with the San Francisco Symphony on Friday, June 20 at 7:30pm and Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 2:00pm, Gaffigan conducts the Orchestra in "Verdi Requiem and Gordon Getty," a program pairing one of the great Romantic compositions with three choral works by Getty, a longtime friend of the SF Symphony. The orchestra will be joined in this program by the San Francisco Symphony Chorus, conducted by Chorus Director Jenny Wong, as well as soloists Rachel Willis-Sørensen, soprano; Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano; Mario Chang, tenor; and Morris Robinson, bass.

Program Details

Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 7:30pm

Chicago Symphony Orchestra - "An American Suite"

Symphony Center | Chicago, IL

Tickets: $65-$399

Link: cso.org/performances/24-25/cso-classical/an-american-suite/

Program:

Dvořák - Suite in A Major, Op. 98b (American)

Price (orch. Rosner) - My Dream

Price (orch. Rosner) - Beside the Sea

Bernstein - Three Dance Episodes from On the Town

Gershwin - Summertime from Porgy and Bess

Gershwin - My Man's Gone Now from Porgy and Bess

Gershwin - An American in Paris

Bernstein - Overture to Candide

James Gaffigan, conductor

Janai Brugger, soprano

Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 7:00pm

National Symphony Orchestra

The Kennedy Center Concert Hall | Washington, DC

Tickets: $15-$85

Link: www.kennedy-center.org/nso/home/2024-2025/james-gaffigan/

Program:

Erich Wolfgang Korngold - The Sea Hawk (Main title)

Aaron Copland - Music for Movies

James Newton Howard - Violin Concerto No. 2

James Ehnes, violin; NSO commission [World Premiere]

Nino Rota - The Godfather - Suite

Leonard Bernstein - On the Waterfront

James Gaffigan, conductor

James Ehnes, violin

Friday, June 13, 2025 at 8:00pm

National Symphony Orchestra

The Kennedy Center Concert Hall | Washington, DC

Tickets: $15-$85

Link: www.kennedy-center.org/nso/home/2024-2025/james-gaffigan/

Program:

Erich Wolfgang Korngold - The Sea Hawk (Main title)

Aaron Copland - Music for Movies

Michael Abels - Delights and Dances

Ying Fu, Dayna Hepler, Abigail Kreuzer, David Teie

Nino Rota - The Godfather - Suite

Leonard Bernstein - On the Waterfront

James Gaffigan, conductor

Ying Fu & Dayna Hepler, violin

Abigail Kreuzer, viola

David Teie, cello

Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 8:00pm

National Symphony Orchestra

The Kennedy Center Concert Hall | Washington, DC

Tickets: $15-$85

Link: www.kennedy-center.org/nso/home/2024-2025/james-gaffigan/

Program:

Erich Wolfgang Korngold - The Sea Hawk (Main title)

Aaron Copland - Music for Movies

John Williams - Horn Concerto

Abel Pereira, horn

Nino Rota - The Godfather - Suite

Leonard Bernstein - On the Waterfront

James Gaffigan, conductor

Abel Pereira, horn

Friday, June 20, 2025 at 7:30pm

Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 2:00pm

San Francisco Symphony

Davies Symphony Hall | San Francisco, CA

Tickets: $39-$89

Program:

Gordon Getty - Intermezzo from Goodbye, Mr. Chips

Gordon Getty - Saint Christopher

Gordon Getty - The Old Man in the Snow

Giuseppe Verdi - Requiem

James Gaffigan, conductor

San Francisco Symphony Chorus

Jenny Wong, SF Symphony Chorus Director

Rachel Willis-Sørensen, soprano

Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano

Mario Chang, tenor

Morris Robinson, bass

