Comedian Patton Oswalt To Play The Den Theatre

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian Patton Oswalt brings his stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for three performances only August 15 - 16, 2019, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($35 general admission, $55 VIP table seating) are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Ages 18+.

A comedian, actor and writer, Patton Oswalt continues to find success in all areas of entertainment. From his award-winning comedy specials to his many memorable film roles and guest appearances on his favorite TV shows (including Parks and Recreation, for which he received a TV Critics Choice Award), Oswalt continues to choose work that inspires him and entertains audiences.

This past October, Oswalt released his special Annihilation on Netflix to critical acclaim as he addressed his own devastating loss and dealing with the unexplainable, while making it all painfully funny. Last year, he won the Emmy for "Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special" for his sixth comedy special Talking for Clapping (Netflix) and Grammy Award for his comedy album of the same name.

Patton plays series regular Principal Durbin on NBC's midseason series AP Bio opposite Glenn Howerton, which premiered in February 2018. He was also on the Netflix show Lady Dynamite starring fellow comedian Maria Bamford, on HBO's Veep, and was recently on the big screen in the film adaptation of Dave Eggers' novel The Circle alongside Tom Hanks and Emma Watson.

Starring opposite Charlize Theron, Oswalt was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for his performance in Jason Reitman's film Young Adult. In 2009, he also received critical acclaim for his performance in Robert Siegel's Big Fan; the film was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and Oswalt earned a Gotham Award nomination for his performance.

Oswalt has appeared in many films, including The Secret Life of Walter Mitty with Ben Stiller, Steven Soderbergh's The Informant!, Observe and Report alongside Seth Rogen, Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia, as well as Zoolander, Starsky and Hutch, and Reno 911!: Miami, among many others.

He also provided the voice for Remy the rat in Pixar's Oscar-winning Ratatouille, and has voiced characters on TV shows such as Archer, BoJack Horseman, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Word Girl. He voices the lead character Happy on SyFy's Happy, which premiered in December 2017. He is also the narrator on ABC's hit comedy The Goldbergs.

On TV, Oswalt had a starring role on Adult Swim's The Heart, She Holler, was a series regular on Showtime's United States of Tara, recurred on the SyFy series Caprica, and has had many guest roles on Veep, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Parks and Recreation, Justified, Two and a Half Men, Portlandia, Bored to Death, Flight of the Conchords, The Sarah Silverman Program, Tim and Eric's Awesome Show, and Seinfeld, among others. He is also very well known for playing Spence on The King of Queens for nine seasons. He was also a regular contributor to Countdown with Keith Olbermann, Real Time with Bill Maher, and Lewis Black's Root of All Evil.

As a comedian, Oswalt has shot seven TV specials and released five critically acclaimed albums, including his Grammy-winning Talking for Clapping (for which the one-hour special of the same name earned him an Emmy) and Grammy-nominated Tragedy Plus Comedy Equals Time, which debuted in 2014. Finest Hour also received a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album," as well as a Showtime one-hour special of the same name. In 2009, Patton received his first Grammy nomination for his album My Weakness Is Strong (Warner Brothers Records).

Oswalt starred in The Comedians of Comedy, which was shot as an independent feature film, a TV series, and a long running tour. He tours regularly and extensively, headlining in the United States, Canada, and the UK. Oswalt also has a regular, bi-monthly show at the new Largo at the Coronet Theater in Los Angeles.

Both of his published books Zombie Spaceship Wasteland (2011) and Silver Screen Fiend (2015) are New York Times Best Sellers.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You