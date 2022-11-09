Comedian Olan Rogers to Perform at The Den Theatre in December
Olan Rogers has been called a relentlessly unconventional storyteller who has been making millions laugh for over a decade.
The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Olan Rogers in "Olan's Polar Express," an evening of stand-up on Thursday, December 8 at 7 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).
Olan Rogers has been called a relentlessly unconventional storyteller who has been making millions laugh for over a decade. The Tennessee Wonder Child first popped onto the scene with the cult phenomenon sketch comedy group "Balloonshop" and then transitioned to a solo career where he slowly built a passionate following of millions through his wildly funny stories. In 2018, Olan went on to perform his first solo live tour which sold out in under five hours.
In 2019, Olan would go on to create the cult classic and international hit animated show Final Space. He currently is developing many TV shows and features in Los Angeles and every once and a while he'll pop in to perform a few live shows.
COVID safety: As the Chicago theatre community continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, The DenTheatre remains committed to the safety of its patrons and staff. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.
About The Den Theatre
The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.
