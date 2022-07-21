Comedian Michael Ian Black to Perform at The Den Theatre in October

The Den Theatre has announced comedian Michael Ian Black for three stand-up performances October 21 - 22, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $40) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Michael Ian Black is a multi-media talent who's starred in numerous films and TV series, written and/or directed two films, is a prolific author and commentator and regularly tours the country performing his ribald brand of jokes and observations. He most recently starred in TVLand's The Gaffigan Show and Comedy Central's Another Period. He's reprising one of his iconic film roles in the upcoming second season of the Netflix Wet Hot American Summer series. His third standup comedy special, Noted Expert, was released on Epix.

Black's authored eleven books, including the recently released best seller, "A Child's First Book of Trump." He's written two well-received memoirs: "Navel Gazing: True Tales of Bodies, Mostly Mine (but also my mom's, which I know sounds weird)" and "You're Not Doing It Right: Tales of Marriage, Sex, Death and Other Humiliations." In 2012, he collaborated with conservative Meghan McCain on "America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter to Freedom." He's the author of "My Custom Van (and 50 Other Mind-Blowing Essays That Will Blow Your Mind All Over Your Face)" and seven children's books, including "Cock-a-Doodle-Doo-Boop!," "Naked," "Chicken Cheeks," "The Purple Kangaroo," "A Pig Parade Is A Terrible Idea" and "I'm Bored." He also writes book reviews for the New York Times.

Previously, Black released two stand-up specials, Very Famous and I Am A Wonderful Man. He and Tom Cavanagh host the popular podcast, "Mike and Tom Eat Snacks." He also writes and hosts a podcast with Michael Showalter, "Topics," and his own interview podcast, "How To Be Amazing." He hosts Debate Wars on SeeSo, and he recently hosted Easiest Game Show Ever on Pop TV.

Sketch comedy fans know Black's work on The State, Viva Variety, Stella and Michael and Michael Have Issues, all of which he co-created, wrote and starred in. Other TV credits include quirky bowling alley manager Phil on the NBC series Ed, and his hilarious commentary on cable's I Love the... series. He recently starred in two hit web series that migrated to cable TV: Burning Love on E! and You're Whole on Adult Swim. Black's movie roles include Slash, Smosh: The Movie, They Came Together, Hell Baby, This is 40, Wet Hot American Summer, Take Me Home Tonight, Reno 911!: Miami, The Ten and The Baxter.

Black wrote and directed the film Wedding Daze, starring Jason Biggs and Isla Fisher. He also co-wrote the comedy Run, Fatboy, Run, directed by David Schwimmer and starring Simon Pegg, Hank Azaria and Thandie Newton.

Performance schedule:

Friday, October 21 at 7 pm

Saturday, October 22 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.