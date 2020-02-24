Comedian Kurtis Conner Has Added a Second Performance at The Den Theatre

After a quick sell-out, The Den Theatre has announced comedian Kurtis Conner will add a second performance on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10:30 pm on The Den's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($25 - $65) are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Recommended ages 18+.

Kurtis Conner started performing stand-up comedy in 2013, and later attended the "Comedy: Writing & Performance" program at Humber College in Toronto. He amassed a following of over 300,000 on the social media app, Vine, while continuing to perform all over Canada, including several sold out headlining shows in Toronto. Kurtis independently released his debut comedy album "Cuppla Jokes" in 2016, and it reached #1 on the iTunes comedy charts and #6 on Billboard comedy. When Vine shut down in early 2017, Kurtis began focusing on his weekly podcast, 'Very Really Good', and his YouTube channel. He began creating commentary-style videos on strange subcultures and online trends, and has now amassed over one million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and his podcast is currently in the top 100 comedy podcasts on iTunes.

Performances: Friday, April 3 at 8 pm (SOLD OUT) and 10:30 pm.



Tickets: $25 general admission; $40 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service, $65 VIP up front table seating with cocktail service - includes pre-show meet-and-greet with Kurtis Conner.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You