Comedian Hunter Hill is Coming To The Den Theatre in October

The Den Theatre will present stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Hunter Hill will perform on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($17 - $30) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Hunter Hill is a Stand-up Comedian, Actor and Writer currently featuring on Iliza Shlesinger and Taylor Tomlinson's 2023 International tours. He masterfully blends heart and humor, delivering a hilariously relatable performance that keeps you on edge of your seat. Hunter has taken the stage at the coveted “Just For Laughs” Festival in Montreal and Sydney, and can be seen on Netflix’s GOOD ON PAPER, THE ILIZA SHLESINGER SKETCH SHOW, and YouTube’s ILIZA’S LOCALS Series. Most importantly. Hunter is a father and husband living in Los Angeles, just trying to do his best.

Performance schedule:

Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $20 regular seating ($17 obstructed view); $30 front row VIP table seating; $27 VIP table seating; $23 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.