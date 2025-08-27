City Lit Reveals First Group Of Artistic Associates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Lit Theater has announced a cohort of Artistic Associates for the first time in its 45-year history. Executive Artistic Director Brian Pastor said, “These artists have a rich history with the company and represent a wide range of talents, both onstage and backstage.”

This first cohort includes:

Jeremiah Barr (scenic, props, puppet designer)

Bryan Breau (actor)

Manny Buckey (director)

Liz Cooper (lighting designer)

Kingsley Day (writer, composer, actor)

Kat Evans (actor)

Sean Harklerode (actor)

Robert Howard (actor)

Hazel Marie Flowers-McCabe (stage manager)

Mark Pracht (actor, director, playwright)

Shawna Tucker (actor, playwright)

Anne Wrider (actor)

Pastor continues, “These remarkable talents will have key roles on the boards, at fundraising events, and much more. City Lit's growing family ensures a healthy and vital organization as we navigate Season 45 and beyond!”



City Lit Theater began its 45th season in July with Stephen Adly Guirgis's JESUS HOPPED THE ‘A' TRAIN, directed by Esteban Andres Cruz, which will play through September 7. The season will continue in October with the world premiere of Timothy Griffin's STRANGE CARGO: THE DOOM OF THE DEMETER, adapted from the seventh chapter of the Bram Stoker novel DRACULA, directed by Ed Rutherford. In December, City Lit will present a special out-of-subscription series presentation of the holiday play SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CHRISTMAS CLOWNS, by John Weagly, adapted from the works of G.K. Chesterton and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Brian Pastor will direct.

The 45th season will resume in February with the historical po, litical drama CHANGING CHANNELS by Chicago actor and playwright John Reeger and directed by Kevin Theis. It will conclude in May and June with a world premiere musical adaptation of Rafael Sabatini's 1921 novel SCARAMOUCHE, with music and lyrics by Kingsley Day and book by Day and James Glossman. Beth Wolf is directing. Individual show tickets and subscriptions may be ordered online at www.citylit.org or purchased over the phone by calling 773-293-3682.



Brian Pastor (they/them, Executive Artistic Director) Brian Pastor is a trans/non-binary director, actor, playwright, and Jeff Award-winning producer (August Wilson'S SEVEN GUITARS), and the Executive Artistic Director of City Lit Theater. Brian previously spent ten and a half years on staff at City Lit, including nine as Managing Director. From 2019 to 2024, Brian served as City Lit's Resident Director, where they directed THE NIGHT OF THE HUNTER, THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD, ARMS AND THE MAN, J.B., and their own acclaimed adaptation of Robert Kennedy's THIRTEEN DAYS. Most recently, Brian directed the World Premiere of Bo Lists R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots) and the Chicago Premiere of Reina Hardy's GLASSHEART. Brian is a founder and Emeritus Artistic Director of Chicago's Promethean Theatre Ensemble, where they directed THE LION IN WINTER, THE WINTER'S TALE, and GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF Oscar Wilde (all Broadway World Award Nominated- Best Director), as well as HENRY V and THE DARK SIDE OF THE BARD. Brian also directed the world premiere of THE BLACK KNIGHT by Angeli Primlani, the inaugural show for Lifeboat Productions. As an actor, Brian has worked with Strawdog, Raven, WildClaw, Promethean, Accomplice, and City Lit, among others. Brian is the former Executive Director of Sideshow Theatre and the former Executive Director of Raven Theatre. They also served as a board and company member of The Mime Company and as a founding company member of Chicago dell'Arte. A Pittsburgh native, Brian has called Chicago home since their graduation from Northwestern University in 2003.