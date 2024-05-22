Circus Vazquez Brings All-New Show to Three Chicago Locations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circus Vazquez is bringing its new 2024 production to three Chicago area locations. Tickets are on sale now for performances from May 24 - June 3 at Little Village (440 W. 26 St., Chicago, IL), June 7 - 24 at Woodfield Mall (5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL) and June 28 - July 7 at Yorktown Center (203 Yorktown Shopping Center, Schaumburg, IL). Blending the modern with the traditional, and featuring a brand-new cast of extraordinary circus superstars, Circus Vazquez presents unforgettable entertainment that is fun for all ages. It's distinctive climate-controlled blue and white tent is the largest of its kind currently touring the U.S.

For 55 years, Circus Vazquez has entertained several generations of families with an awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious, authentic, and affordable circus experience. This year's show carries on that legacy and is one not to be missed.

For the 2024 Tour, the Vazquez family searched around the world to assemble a stellar cast of international talent. Boris Nikishkin, from Russia, has been entertaining and amusing audiences since he was four years old, and now this award-winning clown, comedian and acrobat will make his American debut, a long-held dream of his. Hailing from Guinea, Africa, the Bone Breakers quartet present unbelievable body-bending flexibility unlike anything you've ever seen! Columbia's Duo Vanegas, Ricardo and Alejandro, are daredevils who defy gravity on the Wheel of Wonder, a rotating device reaching over 30 feet in height in one of the most thrilling of all circus acts. Featuring Olympian Natalia Kapitonova, the Liazeed Angels are a unique troupe of athletes that bring high-quality gymnastics to the circus ring in their Circus Vazquez debut. Duo Marruffo from Brazil present an athletic display of handbalancing and strength. From Kiev, Ukraine, Bingo Troupe present a distinct high-energy mix of dance and acrobatic performances. Fourth generation Vazquez family members also step into the spotlight. Jose Alberto Vazquez is a true juggling virtuoso with over two decades of experience showcasing his jaw-dropping skills. Siblings Jan & Carolina Vazquez deliver a thrilling performance of juggling and balance on the rolla bolla, a traditional circus apparatus that takes years to master. The magnificent Circus Vazquez Band provides a scintillating soundtrack to each act. After the show, the audiences is invited to meet some of the circus stars.

Discounted tickets are available at www.CircusVazquez.com. Tickets start at $30.00 (children) and $40.00 (adults) with senior/military/handicap rates available. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office beginning opening day in each town.

Weekday performances are at 7:00 PM. Saturdays are at 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Sundays are at 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

